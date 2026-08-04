Dr. Anthony Fauci’s viral hearing, where he repeatedly pled the Fifth Amendment, is just the beginning of a reckoning, explains Dr. Robert Malone, a founder of mRNA technology and a member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), to Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.

Despite Fauci pleading the fifth 111 times, Congress intends on holding the disgraced physician accountable for refusing to testify while holding a pardon from President Biden.

By pleading the Fifth Amendment, Fauci guarded against perjuring himself, but it also may have secured a contempt vote in Congress.

Senator Rand Paul, who chairs the committee on homeland security and governmental affairs, told The Liberty Sentinel last week that the vote is imminent: “Next week; we will vote on it next week.”

There are concerns over a move towards contempt, however, as it could ultimately adjudicate Fauci. Ultimately, he will be tried in leftist courts in Washington, D.C., that are notorious for protecting Deep State Insiders.

Critics of the potential contempt vote point to former attorney general Eric Holder’s contempt charge that led to his clearing in 2012 for his involvement in Operation Fast and Furious.

Regardless, Senator Paul has doubled down. He cited court rulings against President Donald Trump’s former advisors Steve Bannon and Roger Stone for refusing to testify before Congress and expressed hope that Fauci will receive similar treatment.

In this explosive interview exclusively on The Sentinel Report, Dr. Malone shares what he thinks will come next, identifies nefarious actors besides Dr. Fauci that must be investigated, and articulates a hopeful future for the MAHA movement.

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