The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
18h

Learn from past mistakes? How about putting EVERYONE of these genocidal sociopaths in prison for the rest of their miserable lives. We demand punishment not lessons learned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jesse Zuck's avatar
Jesse Zuck
16h

Let's not forget the role the news media played in suppression effort. They abdicated their role as the 4th estate to report unlawful and immoral government action. The legacy news media are the real villains in this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture