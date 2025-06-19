It’s official: The Covid pandemic response by authorities from the top to the bottom was a disaster on multiple fronts that must not be repeated, according to information compiled in a shocking new peer-reviewed study by dozens of scientists and experts from around the world in a wide range of disciplines.

Two of the key scientists behind it, lead author and microbiologist/immunologist Dr. Gerry Quinn and computational chemist Dr. Ronan Connolly, joined Behind The Deep State with The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman to break down the explosive findings.

Published in the International Journal of Public Health, the interdisciplinary team of 37 co-authors from 13 countries found “critical flaws” in the global management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings are shocking, from suppressing the safety signals surrounding the mRNA injections to using totally discredited “models” to undermine health and freedom.

The two co-authors of the study, titled “What Lessons Can Be Learned from the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic?”, explain a few of the key problems with governments’ pandemic responses in this amazing episode. Make sure to share this bombshell news with policymakers!

We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold Group because they're the real deal. Click the banner above to learn more.

Videos

South Africa: the Model for America?

Behind The Deep State

June 17, 2025

“Conservatives” Fail to Stand for Unborn Babies and National Sovereignty

The Sentinel Report

June 16, 2025

Trump’s AI & Drone Innovation Could Come Back to Bite Us

Lindell TV

June 13, 2025

Prominent Mexican Leader Just Called For Taking Back Most Southwestern States

WorldviewTube

June 13, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“Trump Considering Attack on Iran—Congress Responds with Resolution to Prevent Intervention” - By Andrew Muller

“Illegal Alien Crisis Compels ICE Raids” - By John and Andy Schlafly

“And So It Begins: Leftist Monkey Wrenching Is Leading To Civil War” - By Brandon Smith

“Bilderberg Talks “Depopulation” in Sweden Amid Global Chaos” - By Andrew Muller

“One Big, Beautiful Bill “Choice” Program Would Federalize Private Schools” - By Alex Newman

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.