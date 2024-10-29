West Palm Beach, Florida—Since he declared his campaign at Trump Tower in June 2015, President Donald Trump has been the subject of nine years of hateful media coverage characterizing him as "racist," "misogynist," "fascist," and "egomaniacal." However, in the new documentary The Man You Don't Know, his closest friends, family, and coworkers present an entirely different Donald Trump.

Journalist and Liberty Sentinel Media CEO Alex Newman and Liberty Sentinel COO Andrew Muller were invited by Global Ascension Studios to the red-carpet premiere of The Man You Don’t Know hosted at the Mar-a-Lago Club on October 22, 2024.

In interviewing the president’s closest friends and colleagues for The New American magazine and others, the sentiment was clear and in unison: Trump loves God, family, and country. And many of his greatest deeds—incredible acts of generosity, often for complete strangers—remain almost entirely unknown.

Here is a snapshot of what Trump’s friends had to say about him:

COMING THIS WEEK

Become a paid subscriber to The Liberty Sentinel Substack to get EXCLUSIVE and never-before-seen content from President Trump’s house ONLY FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS.

Photographs from the Event

Iran “May Fall” if Trump Is Reelected: Patrick Bet-David

If you have to choose between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to bring peace and avoid war with Iran, the choice is clearly the former president, claims entrepreneur and Valuetainment founder Patrick Bet-David at the premier of the film The Man You Don’t Know.

Bet-David offers a unique perspective on U.S. foreign relations with Iran, as his family immigrated to America when he was 10 years old as refugees during the Iranian revolution and were eventually granted U.S. citizenship.

Hollywood is Not as Anti-Trump as You Think: Frank Stallone

Hollywood might not be as anti-Trump as one would think, revealed Frank Stallone, the brother of “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of the new documentary The Man You Don’t Know.

“A lot of people I know that were democratic have changed a lot. You would be surprised,” said Stallone when asked about the political temperature amongst Hollywood actors and media.

Stallone said that Americans must use their “common sense” in this election. If not, America will face repercussions for the next two decades.

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.