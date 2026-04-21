The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Debra Wolf's avatar
Debra Wolf
2d

thank you, Alex Newman, and thank you, U S Attorney General for exposing the corruption

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L J L's avatar
L J L
1d

We already know all we need to know.

Who will administer Real Justice for the heinous abominations and blackest iniquity against innocent children that is obvious with even a cursory review of the recorded filthy depravity far beyond the imagination of men who are supposed to be the protectors of women and children?

There is only one way to do it when corruption like this has become systemic.

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