Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche must release every single page of the Epstein files or become “criminally liable for failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY), who sponsored the law, said in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman for The New American’s Behind The Deep State.

The clock is now ticking. Former AG Pam Bondi clearly failed in her duty. Now it is Blanche’s turn, though he has so far resisted further disclosures as well. Under the federal law written by Massie and signed by Trump, releasing all the files is mandatory.

If Americans do not obtain the files and the justice system continues to fail in holding the criminals accountable, the Deep State and the “Epstein class” of billionaires and swamp dwellers win again, continued Rep. Massie. That must not be allowed to happen, he said.

Massie, perhaps the leading champion for transparency and accountability regarding the Epstein scandal in Congress, vowed to keep fighting to see that his critical legislation is honored. It was signed into law by Trump and widely hailed by grassroots forces on both sides of the aisle.

Known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the statute requires the full and total release of all files relating to Epstein’s criminal cabal. Redactions are only permitted to protect victims, even though the DOJ has redacted massive amounts of information to protect the perpetrators. Huge numbers of files are still being hidden by DOJ, too, Massie said.

Despite massive pressure from many Republicans and Democrats in the “uniparty” wing of Congress to dismiss the scandal as a “hoax” and just move on, Massie is doubling down.

“Until we get justice for the victims, I will not go away, and this issue will not go away,” he explained. “If I lose my reelection over this, it was worth it.”

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