The Anglosphere, including Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, may still be bound by the 1643 Solemn League and Covenant, according to a leading scholar who has investigated the matter. Has the covenant been broken? And if so, is the Anglosphere under God's judgment?

In a special segment on The Sentinel Report, journalist Alex Newman delved into this intriguing concept with Dr. Michael Wagner, a seasoned columnist for the Western Standard who holds a PhD in political science from the University of Alberta and has become a leading scholar on the issue.

Wagner brought to light what he views as the continued validity of this covenant through his latest work, The Anglosphere's Broken Covenant, Rediscovering the Validity and Importance of the Solemn League and Covenant. Now he is sounding the alarm, warning that Western nations need to remember the covenant and return, as their ancestors did, to respecting God and His law. Watch:

