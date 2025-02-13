Are UK & US Still Bound by 17th Century Covenant with God?
In 1643, the British Parliament & Scottish authorities adopted the "Solemn League & Covenant" to honor God & his laws. Is it still active? Does it apply to US? Yes, says political scientist Dr Wagner.
The Anglosphere, including Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, may still be bound by the 1643 Solemn League and Covenant, according to a leading scholar who has investigated the matter. Has the covenant been broken? And if so, is the Anglosphere under God's judgment?
In a special segment on The Sentinel Report, journalist Alex Newman delved into this intriguing concept with Dr. Michael Wagner, a seasoned columnist for the Western Standard who holds a PhD in political science from the University of Alberta and has become a leading scholar on the issue.
Wagner brought to light what he views as the continued validity of this covenant through his latest work, The Anglosphere's Broken Covenant, Rediscovering the Validity and Importance of the Solemn League and Covenant. Now he is sounding the alarm, warning that Western nations need to remember the covenant and return, as their ancestors did, to respecting God and His law. Watch:
We prepare for everything – from food shortages to natural disasters. But what about preparing for financial uncertainties? That’s where Genesis Gold Group and their Gold IRA options come into play. By investing in gold, you’re not just preparing; you’re setting up a legacy of stability and security for yourself and your loved ones. Let’s take our preparedness to the next level.
Visit goldwithalexnewman.com today!
Videos
Trump Bringing Down the “Climate Regime,” Says Former EPA Chief
The Sentinel Report
February 11, 2025
UN Plan Injected into ALL Federal Agencies—and Your CHILDREN!
Behind The Deep State
February 11, 2025
Method to the Madness: The Nature of the Deep State
Tip of the Spear Podcast
February 10, 2025
UN Corruption Exposed: Terrorists, Climate Lies, and the Global Agenda
The Liberty Report
February 10, 2025
Articles
Opinion: Why Withdrawing from UNESCO Should be a Top Priority for Trump
The Liberty Sentinel
February 7, 2025
In Case You Missed It
Can Trump Reverse the Revolution? Curtis Bowers Weighs In
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
What the Solemn League and Covenant means for today.
https://www.loughbrickland.org/articles/slc.shtml
The text of The Solemn League and Covenant.
https://thewestminsterstandard.org/the-solemn-league-and-covenant/
Also, some history of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing).
https://www.greenvillepresbyterian.com/who-we-are/fcsc-history/
1 John 4:8
Luke 17:21
John 14:6-9
Luke 22:3-5 and 15
Luke 24:10-11 and 16
Titus 3:9 and 12-15
The WE wants the boys that play better-than-the-Holy Spirit's Word to play the way to the world where Peter Tosh and Bob Marley knew:
We're sick and tired of your bullshit game
To die and go to heaven in a Jesus' name
We know and we understand
Almighty God is a living man
You fool some people sometimes, yeah
But you can't fool all the people all the time
'Cause now we see the light
We gonna stand up for our right