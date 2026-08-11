Archeology Proves Bible's Validity—With No Contradictions! Dinesh D'Souza

Archaeological digs and discoveries have proven that the stories contained within the Bible are true, explains Dinesh D’Souza, a filmmaker and former policy advisor to Ronald Reagan, on Behind The Deep State with Alex Newman.

In fact, the evidence is so overwhelming that “there is not a single archaeological discovery that contradicts the Bible… zero,” he emphasized. All skeptics need to do is simply look at the history with their own eyes. In his forthcoming book, The Stones Cry Out: Biblical Archaeology, Prophecy, and the Last Days, D’Souza offers the receipts.

Getting personal, D’Souza shares with Newman his conversion to Christian faith and encourages unbelievers and believers alike to consider the powerful archeological and prophetic testimony left on earth to prove, with certainty, the historicity of the Scripture. Understanding that the Bible is real will change your life.

Don’t miss this must-watch interview!