By Alex Newman

With millions of families fleeing public schools in recent years and millions more set to join the exodus in the years ahead, the debate around public education is shifting dramatically. That is bad news for the education establishment. But it can be great news for children—and the country.

While Americans once argued about how best to fix the system, today's discussions—especially among conservatives and Christians—often revolve around finding the fastest way to get children out. Almost two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied with the quality of public education. Even liberals are rapidly losing trust in the schools.

The reasons for this trend are not hard to see. On academics alone, the system is a dumpster fire. The federal government's own National Assessment of Educational Progress shows only about one in three students are "proficient" in core subjects.

Continue reading at Newsweek

Become a paid subscriber

Digital Surveillance & Control by Bill Gates & UN Incoming

The UN and Bill Gates are working on a dangerous plot to impose digital surveillance and control on humanity with so-called Digital Public Infrastructure, complete with CBDCs, Digital ID, vax passports, and more, warned journalist Alex Newman on In Focus with OAN’s Alison Steinberg.

The plot is being advanced by dozens of governments around the world with backing, coordination, and funding from UN agencies, Gates and Rockefeller front groups, and more, warned Newman. However, Americans can take action to push back.

Alex and Alison also break down the scandalous news that children in an Australian government school were subjected to lessons on bestiality, sparking outrage among students and parents alike.

Get shareable video link HERE.

Conversations That Matter: UN Plot to Digitize, Track & Control EVERYTHING: Sociable Editor

The Bill Gates- and Rockefeller-backed United Nations “50 in 5” plan aims to digitize identity, currency, and everything else on the road to controlling and modifying the behavior of humanity, warned The Sociable Editor Tim Hinchliffe in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Hinchliffe, among the first critics of the scheme to sound the alarm, pointed to India as the example, and a major warning for humanity. The government response to Covid helped justify the emergence of this so-called “Digital Public Infrastructure” (DPI) around the world, with vaccine passports serving as a key driver. Hinchliffe also shares his thoughts on how to resist the schemes.

Get shareable video link HERE.

Alex Newman Needs Your Help!

If you have a copy of Alex’s latest book, Indoctrinating Our Children to Death: Government Schools’ War on Faith, Family, & Freedom – And How to Stop It, please help us out by leaving a positive review on Amazon! In this way, you can help boost the number of people who can see this important book.