We’re at a crossroads—freedom or total control. We see it in the United Kingdom, where people are thrown in jail for waving their flag, sharing a meme, or speaking out against leftist policies on social media.

Now, far-left U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rolled out the latest globalist, U.N.-approved, authoritarian scheme: mandated digital IDs for everyone. No digital ID, no job. Soon, even buying and selling will require these IDs, and it’s already happening in countries like India, Alex tells Beck.

“A new digital ID scheme will help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services,” the UK government said. “Digital ID will be mandatory for Right to Work checks by the end of the Parliament.”

Former Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair tried to introduce compulsory ID cards in 2010, but the idea was scrapped by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.

The European Union, meanwhile, is moving rapidly ahead with its EU “digital wallet” that will include digital ID, digital currency, health records, and much more. Even the liberty-minded Swiss just approved a “voluntary” digital ID plan.

This is not new.

Alex Newman first sounded the alarm in 2010 when Obama and a “bipartisan” group of U.S. senators including Sen. Lindsey Graham called for mandatory biometric social security cards for everyone well over a decade ago. Ironically, the proposal also was paired with amnesty for the more than 20 million illegal immigrants in the country at the time.

The U.S. national ID card scheme included a “unique biometric identifier,” according to Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Schumer. Some of the likely features included fingerprints, retinal scans, or even the layout of a person’s veins in the top of their hand.

Employers who refuse to “swipe the card” would face “stiff fines” and “prison sentences,” the senators noted. “Our blueprint also creates a rational system for admitting lower-skilled workers.”

Multiple American states have already rolled out “voluntary” digital ID. More will be doing it soon. And with the federal REAL ID now being enforced by the feds, it is only a matter of time before this tyranny comes to American in full force.

The UN “Sustainable Development Goals,” also known as “Agenda 2030,” explicitly calls for providing “legal identity” and “birth registration” for “all.” A parallel effort led by the same forces pushing global IDs, meanwhile, hopes to abolish cash and move toward a “cashless” global society in which every transaction can be tracked.

This latest piece of the control grid in the U.K. has been coming together for years, with nudges from the U.N. and World Economic Forum, explained Newman on Glenn Beck’s national show in an explosive interview this week.

The survival of freedom depends on stopping this agenda before it’s too late. But it’s not just the Brits who are becoming slaves to global elites, Newman and Beck reveal; it could soon be the United States and all of humanity.

It is time to get involved—and resist like your liberty depends on it.

Watch and share this must-see broadcast.