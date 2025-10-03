The Liberty Sentinel

Lebo Von Lo-Debar
7h

I believe it is called "The End Times," and this is all a part of that. Digital cards will turn into chips being put in the right hand or forehead, and what do you think the push for crypto currencies are for? Once cash is out and crypto is the only currencies the chips will be next...total control of the people...and then the real idol worshiping begins.

My advice...read your Bible, be in the word, and resist to the point of death, because it doesn't matter what they do to your earthly bodies...

Anne Clifton
6h

Now that our president has made a deal with Pfizer and praised Albert Bourla, I'm much more pessimistic about him not being fooled into accepting digital ID. I'm also much more pessimistic about anyone being held accountable for the covid disaster.

