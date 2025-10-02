Democrats shut down the government because they refused to allow an end to funding of healthcare for illegal immigrants and cuts to unconstitutional spending, explains Texas Congressman Keith Self in an exclusive interview.

House Republicans have done their job, Rep. Self argued; now is the time for Democrats to negotiate and drop their “outrageous, egregious demands.”

Pivoting from the budget, Congressman Self also discussed H.R. 4730, which would fight revisionist and progressive history by restoring the Smithsonian and federally funded museums and parks to reflect America’s true heritage.

Also in this must-see interview, Rep. Self condemned the growing use of abortion pills and explained the need for House Republicans to codify President Trump’s executive orders into federal law.

All that and much more in this exclusive interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman.

