Globalist Agenda Roars Back to Life With Democrat Takeover

On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, Globalists and communists are accelerating their assault on national sovereignty, free speech, and individual liberty as political turmoil erupts across America following the “Blue Tsunami” midterm elections.

On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, host Alex Newman exposes the latest moves by the United Nations to expand international control over artificial intelligence and online speech, Communist China’s demands for greater influence over internet governance, and the globalist push to empower the International Criminal Court over all of humanity—even nations that did not consent to it.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is raising questions about election fraud following a Democratic electoral tsunami, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is warning that the Washington swamp may have defeated MAGA, and Democrats are threatening never-ending investigations of Republicans. Is the Trump administration preparing to surrender on immigration and amnesty, too?

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

The next chairman of the House oversight committee threatens Republicans as soon as he finds out Democrats have a House majority: “Lawyer up.”

The Congressional "Equality" Caucus boasts, “The American people have made their voices heard. The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of).”

Christian activist locked up by ICE after fleeing Canada over ‘hate’ conviction. Bill Whatcott awaits extradition to Canada, where he faces a sentencing hearing for 'hate speech’ after passing out flyers 10 years ago at a Toronto 'pride' event.

Trump is now claiming that the election was stolen: “Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT.”

Growing concerns over election fraud continue to rise, as Mike Lindell and Jerome Corsi, among others, sound the alarm about what they say is obvious fraud.

Tommy Robinson, a UK freedom fighter, faces a jail sentence of up to 10 years after being found guilty of “harassing” journalists.

So-called “comedian” Dave Chappelle tells tens of thousands of people at Madison Square Garden that he feels better since Charlie Kirk was murdered. Is his career over, or is this the new normal?

UN migration chief blames AI and "misinformation" for eroding public trust and support for the UN’s open-borders, mass-migration agenda.

The World Health Organization is urging governments to recognize abortion and contraception as "essential" before the next pandemic so that people can still kill babies when the next lockdown hits.

The UN “climate” summit just kicked off in Turkey right after the Democrat wins, meaning the threat of global tyranny under the guise of saving “Mother Earth” from “global warming” is back with a vengeance even as the global energy crisis intensifies.

A new “study” by global-warming alarmists warns that human breathing and living now releases over 2 billion tons of CO2 each year…. TOLD YOU SO!

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Conservatives grounded in the Bible can win! Marshall Rawson, newly elected Florida lawmaker, explains what the midterm elections reveal about winning with conservative principles. He also explains the ruthless campaign against him, which included sending CPS to his house and smearing him in the national media.

There are ominous warning signs on the economic horizon! Financial expert Andrew Winnett, founder of Retirement Renegade, exposes threats to Americans’ retirement savings, including The Great Taking, and discusses strategies to protect your wealth.

Dr. Tomer Persico from UC Berkley, author of In God’s Image, examines how the biblical understanding of humanity helped shape Western civilization, individual liberty, equality, and human rights — and why those foundations are under attack. From the UN and Communist China to Washington’s political establishment, powerful forces are working to reshape the future of freedom and sovereignty. Get the news and analysis you won’t hear from the establishment media on The Sentinel Report!