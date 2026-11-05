The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Ben kingren's avatar
Ben kingren
5h

The Democrats stole our elections again and will do the same thing in 2028 to take control of the country through the theft of our elections for the Presidency. Our elections are not secure and because they are not secured the Democrats will continue to steal our elections! Wake up America 🇺🇸

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jh's avatar
jh
6h

When Trump gets rid of the Qatar plane, when we ban foreign money coming into public schools, when we start closing mosques bc they are centers for strategic power, when we actually start shipping of CAIR members, then I'll believe when I hear - we banned sharia or yeah we proclaimed CAIR a terrorist org

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