The American people delivered a devastating rebuke to Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections, handing Democrats control of both the U.S. House and Senate in a stunning political reversal.

Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats, including shocking victories in Republican strongholds such as Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and South Carolina, while picking up more than two dozen House districts and several governorships. Even states that President Donald Trump carried overwhelmingly in 2024 turned blue.

With Americans increasingly frustrated over the cost of living, the war with Iran, and government corruption, the GOP suffered a political earthquake that threatens to derail Trump’s agenda for the remainder of his presidency and beyond.

President Trump acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to Republican losses while also pointing to weak GOP candidates. Vice President JD Vance similarly identified the war as a major factor in the defeat.

But are Republicans learning the right lessons? What happened to the historic coalition that propelled Trump back into the White House just two years ago? And what does this electoral disaster mean for the MAGA movement, the Republican Party, and the future of America?

In this special segment of The Sentinel Report, Liberty Sentinel’s Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down the results, examine where Republicans went wrong, and discuss what must change before the critical 2028 elections.

Liberty Sentinel CEO and award-winning journalist Alex Newman went on a whirlwind media tour to analyze the election results, with more on the way. Here’s a select few:

Communist, Islamist, and Globalist Coalition on Full Display After Midterms

NEWSMAX

November 4, 2026

Democrats REVENGE PLOT on Trump... It’s Worse Than Expected

The Stephen Gardner Show

November 4, 2026

Islamist Election Victories, Socialist Youth & TX Goes Blue

Brannon Howse Live

November 4, 2026

Election Day Review / UN Convention on Biological Diversity

CrossTalk with Jim Schneider (nationally syndicated Christian radio)

November 4, 2026

Post-Election Reckoning and the Case for Revival

Liberty Roundtable Radio

November 4, 2026

Your retirement savings may not be legally yours. The Retirement Reset documentary exposes The Great Taking, the next Great Depression, and the retirement risks most advisors will never tell you.

Featuring yours truly Alex Newman. Watch free — promo code LIBERTY at checkout.

Go to retirementrenegade.com/liberty. Use promo code LIBERTY at checkout. Do it today. retirementrenegade.com/liberty

🎥 Videos

How ‘Super Intelligence’ Will Invade Your Privacy: Former Silicon Valley Insider

The Sentinel Report

November 2, 2026

United Nations Scheming to Steal 30% of Earth from Next Generation for ‘Climate’

The Sentinel Report

November 2, 2026

Midterms, West Palm Beach Plane Crash & UN 30% Land Grab EXPOSED!

The Sentinel Report

November 2, 2026

UN Plot to Control 30% of Planet Exposed at Global ‘Climate’ Summit

Behind The Deep State

November 2, 2026

CCP Propaganda Arms Labeled as National Security Threats: Newman on NTD

NTD News

November 2, 2026

Israel Election Update: No Clear Winner as Iran War Escalates

Newsmax

October 30, 2026

Defending the West at Globalist OSCE Confab Attacking Liberty

Conversations That Matter

October 29, 2026

🖊️ Articles @ LibertySentinel.org

“Can’t Win By Not Showing Up” - By John & Andy Schlafly

“UN Deliberates in Armenia to Lock Up 30% of Earth’s Land and Water” - By Alex Newman

“Beijing’s ‘Carbon Credit’ Racket Is Driving Western Automakers Off a Cliff” - By Alex Newman

“Why Is the United States Allowing the UN to Influence the Next Generation of Gender Activists?'“ - By Rhonda Thomas

“Who Needs Wisdom When We Have Algorithms?” - By Rhonda Thomas

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