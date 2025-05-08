The Liberty Sentinel

Linda Soroko
15h

Lord come quickly

We have an extremely bright, happy

4 yr old who loves God and calls herself a Christian. She has been in quality

Christian schools for 2 years.

I am great grandma and I take her to church weekly, which she loves.

Her parents are taking her out of this school. They think is too

Conservative and putting Her into public school next school term.

Her name is Frankie. She is

Precious, beautiful, smart, and

Loves God and Jesus.

Please pray for her Parents not to do this. Thank you. Shalom

TriTorch
16h

Sealing off all the exits:

We’ve reached a tipping point where reality is going to abruptly shift for the worse if we continue to do nothing. The fulcrum of this tipping point is the control the elites now have over the minds of the children. While parents were going through their day to day, oblivious, Common Core and CRT – rotting cancers of mass manipulation – have overrun the schools and have been planting tangled dark jungles of subversive dysfunction directly into their kids' defenseless minds.

The following is from 2013. It is faaar worse now:

https://youtu.be/FSHoxWaVeto [11mins]

That ^ is called abusive emotional learning. It deliberately dis-empowers the student and shifts their mind into a victim mentality making them dependent on the state. Rather than empowering and teaching them to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps, it instead instructs them that they are the victims of an oppressive system, and as a result there is no reason to even try to succeed - and every reason to lie, defraud, and manipulate the "unfair" system to their advantage. This destroys society at its base level: the next generation.

Pol Pot did this in Cambodia. Lenin and Stalin did this in the USSR. And now, just as Yuri Bezmenov warned, it is right here on our soil and in our classrooms.

“The predominant value system of an entire culture can be overturned in one generation, or certainly in two, by those with unlimited access to children.” -Dr. James Dobson

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have planted will never be uprooted.” -Lenin

“We’ll get you through your children!” -Roger Kimball

CRT Removes the Reason to Try, This is Not Theoretical – Black Lawyer Excoriates Critical Race Theory: https://bitchute.com/video/DaS25FLR8ktR [2mins]

Incredible Breakdown of How the WEF is Using A Two Pronged Vanguard of ESG from the Top Down and Abusive Emotional Schooling from the Bottom Up to Demoralize Everyone into Demanding a New World Order: https://bitchute.com/video/vS0ykC9Y20Vt [8mins]:

The human mind is binary and very emotional. Our thought process can often be boiled down into terms (often ultimatums) of – this or that – and our adversaries understand very well the art of this war.

