Democrat States Targeting Homeschoolers
Democrat lawmakers in states like Minnesota, Illinois, and Connecticut are seeking control of homeschoolers. It is all part of a broader plan to end parental rights and education freedom.
By Alex Newman
Multiple Democrat states are targeting homeschooling families with draconian new laws and policies, raising alarm among advocates of parental rights and educational freedom. The escalating attacks on home education are part of a growing and coordinated movement to control, undermine, and eventually end homeschooling, experts warned.
From Minnesota and Illinois to Connecticut and beyond, lawmakers have in recent months been exploiting extremely rare incidents of abuse or neglect as a pretext to target the millions of parents who provide a world-class education for their children outside of state control. It is part of a strategy to bring all children and families under government control.
Just this week, thousands of parents were forced to descend on the state Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut, to push back against a major assault. Following a state report calling for more government “protection” of homeschooled children — as if they needed protection from their parents — lawmakers held an “informational hearing” designed to demonize home education.
Lord come quickly
We have an extremely bright, happy
4 yr old who loves God and calls herself a Christian. She has been in quality
Christian schools for 2 years.
I am great grandma and I take her to church weekly, which she loves.
Her parents are taking her out of this school. They think is too
Conservative and putting Her into public school next school term.
Her name is Frankie. She is
Precious, beautiful, smart, and
Loves God and Jesus.
Please pray for her Parents not to do this. Thank you. Shalom
Sealing off all the exits:
We’ve reached a tipping point where reality is going to abruptly shift for the worse if we continue to do nothing. The fulcrum of this tipping point is the control the elites now have over the minds of the children. While parents were going through their day to day, oblivious, Common Core and CRT – rotting cancers of mass manipulation – have overrun the schools and have been planting tangled dark jungles of subversive dysfunction directly into their kids' defenseless minds.
The following is from 2013. It is faaar worse now:
https://youtu.be/FSHoxWaVeto [11mins]
That ^ is called abusive emotional learning. It deliberately dis-empowers the student and shifts their mind into a victim mentality making them dependent on the state. Rather than empowering and teaching them to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps, it instead instructs them that they are the victims of an oppressive system, and as a result there is no reason to even try to succeed - and every reason to lie, defraud, and manipulate the "unfair" system to their advantage. This destroys society at its base level: the next generation.
Pol Pot did this in Cambodia. Lenin and Stalin did this in the USSR. And now, just as Yuri Bezmenov warned, it is right here on our soil and in our classrooms.
“The predominant value system of an entire culture can be overturned in one generation, or certainly in two, by those with unlimited access to children.” -Dr. James Dobson
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have planted will never be uprooted.” -Lenin
“We’ll get you through your children!” -Roger Kimball
CRT Removes the Reason to Try, This is Not Theoretical – Black Lawyer Excoriates Critical Race Theory: https://bitchute.com/video/DaS25FLR8ktR [2mins]
Incredible Breakdown of How the WEF is Using A Two Pronged Vanguard of ESG from the Top Down and Abusive Emotional Schooling from the Bottom Up to Demoralize Everyone into Demanding a New World Order: https://bitchute.com/video/vS0ykC9Y20Vt [8mins]:
The human mind is binary and very emotional. Our thought process can often be boiled down into terms (often ultimatums) of – this or that – and our adversaries understand very well the art of this war.