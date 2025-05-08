By Alex Newman

Multiple Democrat states are targeting homeschooling families with draconian new laws and policies, raising alarm among advocates of parental rights and educational freedom. The escalating attacks on home education are part of a growing and coordinated movement to control, undermine, and eventually end homeschooling, experts warned.

From Minnesota and Illinois to Connecticut and beyond, lawmakers have in recent months been exploiting extremely rare incidents of abuse or neglect as a pretext to target the millions of parents who provide a world-class education for their children outside of state control. It is part of a strategy to bring all children and families under government control.

Just this week, thousands of parents were forced to descend on the state Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut, to push back against a major assault. Following a state report calling for more government “protection” of homeschooled children — as if they needed protection from their parents — lawmakers held an “informational hearing” designed to demonize home education.

Christian Evangelist Born Without Limbs Gets Debanked for Being Pro-Life

Nick Vujicic, a Christian evangelist and author born without arms or legs, was notified by his banking institution that his account was being terminated and to take his business elsewhere. The reason? He held traditional Christian values on marriage and life, Vujicic explained to Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report. And just as Nick fought to keep living despite having no limbs, he is fighting back to make sure others are not debanked for their beliefs.

Pivoting to Christian discipleship and persecution, Newman talks with believers on the frontlines, including Torben Sondergaard, the founder of The Last Reformation, who was arrested for his faith even after fleeing to America for liberty; Harry Kassakhian, an attorney and human rights activist focusing on the genocide of Christian Armenians; and Roger Wheelock, the author of In Vain Do They Worship Me.

