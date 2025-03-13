Deep State Technocratic Education Regime & New Age Loom Large: Education Expert Explains
Even though a new party is in power, the Orwellian New Age idea of "education," which technocrats created for societal control and manipulation, is still developing.
The Orwellian New Age vision for “education” dreamed up by technocrats for social control and manipulation is still emerging despite a new party being in power, warned author and educator John Klyczek in this interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Klyczek, author of the book School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education and contributor to Unlimited Hangout, warned that government-funded and government-controlled “School Choice” is a major part of corporatizing education and bringing it all under control.
Yet, this agenda is advancing in multiple Republican states and is promoted by conservatives. Truly ending federal involvement in education, as Trump says he hopes to do, will require repealing multiple federal laws, rather than simply moving U.S. Department of Education functions to other federal departments and agencies. Klyczek also discusses his deep dive into New Age guru Barbara Marx Hubbard and her diabolical agenda, connecting the dots and showing how all of this is related.
I would never wear one of those vr devices. You talk about the perfect setup for subliminal messaging. This generation, sadly, is ripe for the Antichrist.
AI control grid brought to you by Vance, Thiel, Musk, Curtis Yarvin:
E-GOD: Purpose of DOGE: Dismantle Existing System of Governance & Build Back Spiderweb AI Infrastructure Run By Regional Tech Kings: https://old.bitchute.com/video/EUer0GMfzKvl [7mins]
Time code: 4:30 Vance: "Accept that This entire thing is going to fall in on itself. And so the task of conservatives right now is to preserve as much as can be conserved and so when the inevitable collapse of the country comes ensure that conservatives can help --> build back <-- the country."
“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” -Peter Thiel
"If Americans want to change their government, they’re going to have to get over their dictator phobia." -Curtis Yarvin
---
Mr. Harari, thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.
Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO