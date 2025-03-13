The Orwellian New Age vision for “education” dreamed up by technocrats for social control and manipulation is still emerging despite a new party being in power, warned author and educator John Klyczek in this interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Klyczek, author of the book School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education and contributor to Unlimited Hangout, warned that government-funded and government-controlled “School Choice” is a major part of corporatizing education and bringing it all under control.

Yet, this agenda is advancing in multiple Republican states and is promoted by conservatives. Truly ending federal involvement in education, as Trump says he hopes to do, will require repealing multiple federal laws, rather than simply moving U.S. Department of Education functions to other federal departments and agencies. Klyczek also discusses his deep dive into New Age guru Barbara Marx Hubbard and her diabolical agenda, connecting the dots and showing how all of this is related.

