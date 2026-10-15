What if the deep state you already suspect is only the visible layer—and something older and darker is pulling the strings?

On Culture Proof with Wil and Meeke Addison, Alex Newman, author of Deep State 2.0., argues that the familiar picture of unelected bureaucrats and intelligence operatives is merely the surface. Beneath it, he says, operate longstanding semi-secret and secret networks—Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, Skull and Bones, and Bohemian Grove—that shape policy regardless of who wins elections.

He places these structures in a biblical framework, contending that the ultimate direction comes from spiritual principalities rather than human ambition alone. Citing Ephesians 6 and Daniel 10, Newman describes many participants as “taken captive by Satan to do his will” and points to elite gatherings such as Burning Man (which he has attended undercover) as modern expressions of high-tech neopaganism involving technology and finance figures. The conversation stresses that the conflict is “not against flesh and blood” and calls for discernment and discipleship instead of fear.

Watch the full discussion for Newman’s case, his reporting on these networks, and the implications he draws for families and the church:

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