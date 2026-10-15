What if the deep state you already suspect is only the visible layer—and something older and darker is pulling the strings?
On Culture Proof with Wil and Meeke Addison, Alex Newman, author of Deep State 2.0., argues that the familiar picture of unelected bureaucrats and intelligence operatives is merely the surface. Beneath it, he says, operate longstanding semi-secret and secret networks—Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, Skull and Bones, and Bohemian Grove—that shape policy regardless of who wins elections.
He places these structures in a biblical framework, contending that the ultimate direction comes from spiritual principalities rather than human ambition alone. Citing Ephesians 6 and Daniel 10, Newman describes many participants as “taken captive by Satan to do his will” and points to elite gatherings such as Burning Man (which he has attended undercover) as modern expressions of high-tech neopaganism involving technology and finance figures. The conversation stresses that the conflict is “not against flesh and blood” and calls for discernment and discipleship instead of fear.
Watch the full discussion for Newman’s case, his reporting on these networks, and the implications he draws for families and the church:
Your retirement savings may not be legally yours. The Retirement Reset documentary exposes The Great Taking, the next Great Depression, and the retirement risks most advisors will never tell you.
Featuring yours truly Alex Newman. Watch free — promo code LIBERTY at checkout.
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The $40T in national debt and the $30T plus in private debt was created from nothing with NO provision for the interest. That means each month the total of the interest due to service the debt HAS to be created thru new debt issuance, which itself will draw interest.
I know it is hard to believe but it is a derivative of a Ponzi scheme. Don't believe me but trust an authority such as the former head of the Federal Reserve, Mariner Eccles, as he provided in testimony before the Banking and Currency committee where he stated...."That's what our money system is. If there were no debts in our money system there wouldn't be any money."
This was as true in 1933 when this debt based system was unleashed on America(and the world) as it is true today. In other words, I believe this is the system which will destroy the world economy along with the "old world order". This will allow the bankers to institute their New World Order which will be unveiled as a one world government run out of the United Nations which is part of a Satanic conspiracy. This is what will consist of the so-called and understated "RESET"! Sound far fetched?
How about some proof? Ever heard of the Rothschild's banking dynasty? To get right to the point lets examine their families "Coat of Arms"...
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a8/Great_coat_of_arms_of_Rothschild_family.svg/500px-Great_coat_of_arms_of_Rothschild_family.svg.png
Once uploaded note the critter depicted on the left side of the coat of arms, one will note it has the mouth of a lion, the feet of a bear and the body of a leopard.
The unicorn on the right side is representative of Lucifer as the one thing that makes a unicorn is the "horn". A Biblical reference to a "horn" is referring to a kingdom, nation, or power center. in this case is referring Satan and his emissaries.
These visual aids helps us identify where this family aligns itself and denotes the spiritual battle underway for YOUR soul. Here is the Bible's insight...
Revelation 13:2
And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.
In other words the Rothschild bankers have been put in place by dark forces and are fulfilling the mission of creating their Satanic one world govt, aka the new world order!
Ephesians 6:12
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
The importance of recognizing the animal symbolism is to inform the "one world govt" desire is millennia old, as the animals each represent one of the three world empires preceding Rome. The lion represents Babylon, the bear Persia and the leopard Greece.
I think it obvious the way to control by the central banks is to saturate our society and economy with overwhelming debt. This was not lost on Henry Ford and he responded...
"The one aim of these financiers is world control by the creation of inextinguishable debts."
Yes I know about the spiritual battle and have been fighting it for 75 years AND Satan loves to come after me but hates my response. My response to Satan's attack... your just a little girl with wet panties! Yes, he really hates that line.