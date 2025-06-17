The Grand Hotel, Stockholm, Sweden. The site of the 2025 Bilderberg Meetings.

Depopulation, Artificial Intelligence, and mass migration were just some of the uber-creepy items being discussed this year at the secretive Bilderberg meetings, according to the group’s own release.

Every year, roughly 120-150 elites from media, politics, business, and banking gather with some potential recruits to their cause for the annual Meeting. And contrary to their public claims, they discuss global plans for “progress” and advancing a future that you get no vote or voice in.

The 2025 meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, just ended, and notable attendees included Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO); Pfizer CEO and Chair Albert Bourla; Trump’s White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios; failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; World Economic Forum President Børge Brende; Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte; Palantir CEO Alex Karp; Thiel Capital LLC CEO and Trump-Vance ally Peter Thiel; and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

See the full list of uber-elite attendees here.

While few Americans are aware that the Bilderberg Meetings even exist, the impact the gathering has on the world and humanity is undeniable.

Contact Genesis Gold Group today to receive a free Definitive Gold Guide and to protect your life's savings from the various threats we're facing today.

We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold because they're the real deal.

I Went to a “No Kings” Protest. Here’s What I Saw

Fort Walton Beach, FL— Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered on June 14, President Trump’s 79th birthday, Flag Day, and the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, to fight “authoritarianism,” “racism,” and mass deportations.

The “No Kings” protests, which boast having nearly 2,000 planned events across the country, are a “day of defiance,” according to their website. “Whether you’re outraged by attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions and disappearances, the gutting of essential services, or the assault on free speech—this moment is for you,” organizers said in an advertisement.

“No Kings” lists over 200 partners that are supporting the protests, including left-wing giants such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the American Humanist Association, the Bernie Sanders Campaign, Greenpeace, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, and literally hundreds more.

While no other visible media presence was at the Florida protest, the Liberty Sentinel’s Andrew Muller was on the ground and interviewed a wide variety of participants.

Watch the video report:

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.