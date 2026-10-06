Exposing “NGO-Administrative Complex” Waging War on US: Exclusive With DataRepublican

Over $200 billion shipped to Ukraine. $50 billion a year routed through USAID. $9 billion spent resettling refugees. Over $40 trillion in national debt. At home, the working Americans paying for it all can barely cover rent, buy a house, or raise children.

How did the American people end up fleeced by the very government they fund so lavishly? On this episode of Behind the Deep State, Alex Newman talks with Jennica Pounds — the ledger-driven investigator millions follow on X as @DataRepublican — about her new book, Unelected: How the NGO-Administrative Complex Seized Power — And How to Get It Back.

The explanation, says Pounds, who just left the Department of War as a special government employee, is not a budgeting error. It is a web of subversion woven by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), who work hand-in-glove with the Deep State to funnel middle-class wealth across the world. It’s an intentional bankrupting of the American people to make way for a globalist new world order.

In this must-see interview, Newman and Pounds lay out how the NGO apparatus was assembled, who the key players are (Soros, Rockefeller, Ford, and more), how it keeps running, and what it would take to tear it down.