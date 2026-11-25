On this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report, we examine if America is prepared for a catastrophic, widespread, cyberattack that would contribute to a global “polycrisis” (an onslaught of overwhelming crises).

President Trump is downplaying the threat, saying, “That’s life. When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.” JD Vance, on the other hand, is sending mixed signals about disaster preparedness, telling the media that Americans shouldn’t prepare but should also be “prepared for anything.”

All the while, Barack Obama helped produce a Hollywood thriller Leave the World Behind depicting America’s collapse following a devastating cyberattack, and the World Economic Forum has promoted the concept of “digital vaccines.” Coincidence, or something more?

Meanwhile, the United Nations and its allies are advancing tyrannical initiatives involving free speech, parental rights, and national sovereignty. The WHO is building a global network to combat alleged health “misinformation,” UNESCO is seeking to influence what AI tells the public about so-called man-made “climate change,” and the Gates Foundation is committing another nearly billion dollars to contraception and population control initiatives.

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

The UN’s COP31 climate summit ends without a comprehensive deal, as the proposal was not “radical” enough.

California adopts four evil abortion policies, while radical NYC Democrats move to ban restaurants from boiling lobsters and crabs alive—because the crustaceans “may feel pain.”

Australian politicians push a bill to ban “trad wife” content that highlights a woman’s traditional role in society.

Jeffery Epstein didn’t kill himself, claims forensic expert after reviewing autopsy.

In Bartow, Florida, city commissioners opened a council meeting with a Muslim prayer in Arabic. The crowd drowned it out by reciting the Lord’s Prayer in unison, then chanted “Christ is King.”

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Dr. Duke Pesta, the executive director of Freedom Project Academy, joins the show to discuss Trump’s war on DEI, CRT, and woke, and what still needs to be fixed with education. The war is FAR from over.

Dan Chung, co-founder and executive director of Crossing Borders, on the persecution of Christians and the plight of the underground church.

Richard Hansen, entrepreneur and developer, on blockchain, decentralization, and alternatives to Big Tech censorship, fiat currency, and centralized government control. Don’t miss this episode. Watch it now!