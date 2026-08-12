CULTURE WAR & IRAN WAR: Hormuz, Odyssey & Deep State Infiltration Exposed

Anthony Fauci is in very hot water as the Senate moves to hold him in contempt and Sen. Rand Paul says criminal referrals have been hand-delivered to the Justice Department. Will the move acquit Dr. Fauci or finally nail him?

Meanwhile, tensions with Iran are reaching a critical point as negotiations falter and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz seems to be in Iran’s hands, marking a potential win for the regime.

On this week’s Sentinel Report, guest host Andrew Muller breaks down those stories and more, including:

President Trump’s executive order against birth tourism, labeling the scheme as a “fraud” against Americans.

SPLC case update: A federal judge in Alabama denied the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) bid to dismiss a case brought by the Trump administration on the grounds it amounted to a vindictive prosecution.

Tucker Carlson’s nearly two-hour monologue featuring a 10-point policy platform that could be a preview of a potential 2028 run.

The Center for Immigration Studies found that at least 61% of illegal immigrants milk taxpayers through the welfare state.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Investigative writer and podcaster Mel K digs into the history of globalism and the financial, intelligence, and institutional architecture that emerged in the aftermath of World War II—and how those institutions continue to shape American politics and the world today. Mel, the author of the new book, Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed (1944–1954), also shares what President Trump has done to fight back and what you can do locally.

Then, Daniella Pentsak, host of Culturama, joins the show to discuss Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster The Odyssey, Hollywood, and the battle over Western culture. Is the culture war still worth fighting? We answer.

Finally, Alex Newman talks with an inspirational figure, Donna O’Daniel, a biologist who studied birds for the government while traveling all over the world and now is fighting for liberty while sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

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