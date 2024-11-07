Cryptos in the Crosshairs Amid CBDC Push
While the 2024 election and Donald Trump's mandate victory dominate the news, the Deep State is still pushing for a centralized digital currency to shred privacy and liberty. Here is what you need:
Non-government cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are increasingly in the Deep State’s crosshairs for hijacking or eliminating as the effort to impose a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) on humanity picks up speed, warned The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Some major governments are already looking into an outright ban of Bitcoin, Ethereum and more amid an escalating war on cash. The end goal is to destroy privacy and freedom using money as the tool.
Check it out:
Government Schools Spent BILLIONS Fighting Parents, Study Shows
By Alex Newman
Government school districts across America spent a staggering $3.2 billion of taxpayer money last year fighting against parents and school board members concerned about the indoctrination and sexualization of children, according to a new study that examined costs nationwide. Critics blasted education officials over the news.
The study, headlined “The Costs of Conflict: The Fiscal Impact of Culturally Divisive Conflict on Public Schools in the United States,” examined the financial impact of what leftist researchers described as “heightened conflict over culturally divisive topics.” The subjects included race-mongering as well as homosexual and transgender propaganda.
What Paid Subscribers Are Saying
“You will know the truth that sets you free”…
"Keep up the good work. Thank you for your efforts."
"I have heard you many times on Tom Hughes's program and I believe Jan Markell's, as well. I find what you have to say very compelling and would like to keep up with what you are sharing with Christians during this important (and a little scary) time."
Videos
Christians’ Role in the 2024 Election with Mayor-Pastor Star
The Sentinel Report
November 5th, 2024
Government Public Schools: Marxist Threat To America
The Dove TV
November 4th, 2024
Articles
Trump’s True Character
The New American
November 5th, 2024
Visit qpgoatsoap.com and use promo code NEWMAN at checkout for 10% off your order. Plus, if your order exceeds $50, you get FREE shipping. We here LOVE this soap and can’t recommend it highly enough.
In Case You Missed It
‘Gloves Will Absolutely Come Off,’ In Second Term Says Former Trump EPA Chief of Staff
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
tks for post
All we need to know is that President Trump will NEVER allow the US Treasury to implement a CBDC!