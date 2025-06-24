Nearly five years after the first COVID-19 shot was released, human cells are still holding messenger RNA, as those who received the shot are dying of cardiovascular issues and "turbo cancer," explains legendary cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman.

Dr. McCullough, one of the first and most prominent doctors to warn the world about dangers of the jabs, explained that those who took the shots are still dying in higher numbers than the unvaxxed. "There are a dozen studies showing all-cause mortality is rising among the vaccinated," he said.

Pivoting to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s goals to "Make America Healthy Again," Dr. McCullough praised Secretary Kennedy's recent firing of the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), calling it a "corruption purge." The ACIP, which greenlighted over 90 vaccines for children without placebo testing, has helped create the most unhealthy generation of youth the nation has ever seen, Dr. McCullough explained.

While a new ACIP panel is a necessary move, Dr. McCullough warned that all new members must be scrutinized to ensure those beholden to Big Pharma are not installed.

Watch the full interview:

Mom: CCP Murdered Engineer Son to Steal Advanced Tech

The Chinese Communist Party murdered her son, an engineer working on advanced technology, and made it look like a suicide, concerned Mother Mary Todd told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Todd, who wrote a book with all the proof, says authorities in Singapore helped cover it up. And worse, because of CCP influence in D.C., even American authorities are reluctant to do much more than be “nice,” Todd explained.

