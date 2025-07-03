Courts: LGBT in School Fine, But Ten Commandments “Unconstitutional”
Courts applaud transgender propaganda in gov. schools, but the same court system is claiming—falsely—that the Ten Commandments in the classroom are “unconstitutional.”
Even as the courts give their seal of approval to homosexual and gender-bending propaganda in government schools (as long as parents are allowed an “opt out” for their children), the same court system is claiming — falsely — that displays of the Ten Commandments in the classroom are “unconstitutional.” Yes, seriously. The implications are hard to overstate.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court famously found that parents have a right — for now — to opt their children out of controversial sex indoctrination. In particular, to protect “religious liberty,” school boards must allow children to be excused from indoctrination sessions promoting Lesbianism, “Gayness,” Bisexuality, Transgenderism, Queerness, (LGBTQ) and other sexual and gender perversions (+).
But with the full blessing of courts and lawmakers, the tax-funded indoctrination of children into LGBTQ+ ideology as part of “compulsory education” will continue unabated. On the other hand, the same federal court system that protects that has been claiming for decades that the Bible and prayer are unconstitutional.
Most in government hate God, hate our country and hate us !!!
They think they are smarter than God and want to destroy everything He created so they can be our god.
Sounds exactly what Satin wants and who they are ultimately influenced by !!!
That’s how it appears to me.
