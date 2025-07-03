The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
14h

Most in government hate God, hate our country and hate us !!!

They think they are smarter than God and want to destroy everything He created so they can be our god.

Sounds exactly what Satin wants and who they are ultimately influenced by !!!

That’s how it appears to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
10h

In an era where instant gratification is the cultural currency, the subtle machinery of delayed consequences operates unnoticed, eroding the foundations of civilization. The architects of societal decay—be they ideologues, technocrats, or cultural revolutionaries—have mastered the art of manipulating human nature, leveraging the allure of immediate pleasure to obscure the long-term pain. Let me explain in this essay:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/essay-the-architecture-of-delayed?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture