Maine Court Rules Christianity “Psychologically Harmful” to Kids--Will Pastors Rise Up?

Maine’s courts have ruled that a church’s teaching on heaven, hell, Christ’s return, and angels is “psychologically harmful” to children and grounds for reassigning parental rights for a mother who took her child to church — a precedent critics call one of the most dangerous in years.

At the same time, conservative pastors have been told for decades to stay out of politics. But now, Southern Baptist Convention President Willy Rice argues that abortion, marriage, gender, and immigration are theological issues that demand Christian input. Will churches, pastors, and Christians get involved?

Meanwhile, a new Harris Poll finds Gen Z more likely than older generations to call themselves religious — and also more likely to mix Christianity with occult practices, manifestation, astrology, tarot, and energy work. What does that mean for the future?

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, host Alex Newman also covers a Syracuse Catholic church opening a “Pride Mass” by bowing before a Pride flag, Canada’s investigation into the troubling killing by euthanasia of an 83-year-old Christian great-grandmother, and so much more.

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

At least one leading AI model now admits that Jesus Christ is the one true God based on the biblical record and historical evidence. Can AI be trusted now?

In line with the United Nations’ global censorship scheme, the United Kingdom will fight “disinformation” at home and abroad and work to ensure global “safety” standards for artificial intelligence (AI).

A racist, insane book titled A Dead White: An Argument Against White Paint won a “prestigious” National Book Award for nonfiction this year. Written by Columbia University Professor Wendy Walters, the work argues that white paint is racist and should not be used… literally.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo and leftist billionaire Melinda French Gates announced that they have raised $20 million in donations to kill more babies in abortions. What does this say about American culture?

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Audrey Werner, registered nurse, former sex educator, and founder of The Matthew XVIII Group, on what the sexual revolution and so-called comprehensive sex education are doing to children, how laws adjacent to Alfred Kinsey’s pedophilia have unleashed so much horror on America, and what parents and churches can do to stop it.

Mitch Cunico, a Navy veteran, former Korean cult leader, and investigative journalist, explains the rise of powerful Asian cults, their rapid expansion in America, and their ties to political and international institutions including the United Nations.

Julie Burgod, South Dakota farmer and Edmunds County commissioner-elect, joins to discuss how her questioning of a proposed 25,000-head dairy project led to a state criminal investigator showing up at her office about 24 hours later to intimidate her. Can Americans still speak freely? All that and more on this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report.