Based on his insights into American politics, especially the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the attempted murder of Ronald Reagan, legendary political operative Roger Stone knew less than one year into Trump's presidency that he would be targeted, too.

In this explosive interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter, Stone revisits those predictions he made in a late 2017 interview with Newman and goes deeper.

He also said Congress, not the disgraced FBI and politicized Department of Justice, must lead the investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump. The House has all the powers it needs to do a full and thorough investigation, although getting to the bottom of this will be very difficult.

The establishment is especially "apoplectic" against Trump right now, with the view that the rule of law may be returning soon, potentially putting evildoers in jeopardy. That means the danger facing Trump remains.

Stone also shares his view on the chaos taking place in the Democrat Party amid Biden's reported standdown from the 2024 presidential race.

Deep State-created Invisible Enemies & Trump Assassination Attempt

In this special episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman pauses from his manufactured enemies series to comment on the assassination attempt made on Donald Trump. An article Newman wrote in 2017 based on an extensive interview with Roger Stone predicted that this would come. And it sure seems like Deep State fingerprints are all over this attempted effort to take out Trump, JFK style. IN the second segment, Alex picks back up on the “manufactured enemies” theme of the series and explores the “Invisible Enemy” created at a CCP lab literally funded by the U.S. government.

Decoding Economic Policies: Protectionism vs. Free Trade Plus Axing the Fed

In this insightful episode of “The Liberty Report,” host Alex Newman welcomes Thomas DiLorenzo, president of the Ludwig von Mises Institute and a renowned economist, to discuss critical issues surrounding America’s economic landscape. They analyze the Republican Party’s internal conflict over economic policies, the pros and cons of tariffs, and the significant role of the Federal Reserve in the nation’s economy. DiLorenzo offers expert perspectives on historical and contemporary economic strategies, shedding light on the complexities and potential solutions for America’s financial challenges. Tune in for a deep dive into the policies that affect our nation’s economic health and the steps needed to ensure a prosperous future.