Could government-funded “school choice” lead to less educational freedom? Classical Conversations CEO Robert Bortins created a School Choice Week series on his podcast Refining Rhetoric, providing a deep dive into this hot-bottom issue.

Journalist and Classical Conversations Senior Fellow Alex Newman joined Bortins for an in-depth discussion on school choice policies for the series. Newman shares insights from his international experience, particularly in Sweden, and examines how government-funded education initiatives have impacted private and homeschool education globally. The conversation explores the historical context of educational funding, the role of UNESCO, and potential implications for American education policy.

More from the School Choice Week Series