Could 'School Choice' End School Choice?
Is school choice what its proponents claim it to be? If adopted, would it provide more or less freedom for the U.S.? Sweden and other countries tried it, and the results were shocking.
Could government-funded “school choice” lead to less educational freedom? Classical Conversations CEO Robert Bortins created a School Choice Week series on his podcast Refining Rhetoric, providing a deep dive into this hot-bottom issue.
Journalist and Classical Conversations Senior Fellow Alex Newman joined Bortins for an in-depth discussion on school choice policies for the series. Newman shares insights from his international experience, particularly in Sweden, and examines how government-funded education initiatives have impacted private and homeschool education globally. The conversation explores the historical context of educational funding, the role of UNESCO, and potential implications for American education policy.
The goal of tax-funded school choice is to eliminate ALL choice in K-12 education. Whatever the government funds, it controls. Those who control governments all over the globe from outside of government, including the U. S. are pushing tax-funded school choice so that the governments they control will have control of private, parochial, and home schools. Once private, parochial, and even home schools benefit from tax-funding, they become de-facto public schools, subject to government control and curriculum.
If the government funds it, it controls it. Not good.