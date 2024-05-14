The Joe Biden administration may be plotting to allow illegal immigrants to vote using executive orders and decrees, warned True The Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht in this interview with The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman. Engelbrecht, a leading figure in the fight for election integrity, also warned that the administration was putting pressure on states to effectively allow more non-eligible individuals to register to vote, further straining the already embattled election and voting system. However, she offers ideas on what can be done to stop it all.

Do NOT Let These COVID Quacks & Tyrants Rewrite History – Alex On OAN

The legions of COVID totalitarians responsible for barbaric government policies and deadly “medical” care are brazenly trying to rewrite history and deny or downplay the evil they unleashed on humanity from 2020 to 2023, explained journalist Alex Newman in this interview with Alison Steinberg on One America News.

Newman argued that humanity must never forget what happened and that real accountability is essential to protecting mankind from evildoers seeking to do it again. There are already laws on the books adequate for prosecuting many of those involved, including everyone who sought to deny the constitutionally protected rights of Americans under color of law.