Could Biden Use Executive Order to Let Illegals Vote? Expert Explains and Offers Solution
Catherine Engelbrecht, a leading figure in the fight for election integrity, warns that the administration has pressured states to effectively allow more non-eligible individuals to register to vote
The Joe Biden administration may be plotting to allow illegal immigrants to vote using executive orders and decrees, warned True The Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht in this interview with The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman. Engelbrecht, a leading figure in the fight for election integrity, also warned that the administration was putting pressure on states to effectively allow more non-eligible individuals to register to vote, further straining the already embattled election and voting system. However, she offers ideas on what can be done to stop it all.
Do NOT Let These COVID Quacks & Tyrants Rewrite History – Alex On OAN
The legions of COVID totalitarians responsible for barbaric government policies and deadly “medical” care are brazenly trying to rewrite history and deny or downplay the evil they unleashed on humanity from 2020 to 2023, explained journalist Alex Newman in this interview with Alison Steinberg on One America News.
Newman argued that humanity must never forget what happened and that real accountability is essential to protecting mankind from evildoers seeking to do it again. There are already laws on the books adequate for prosecuting many of those involved, including everyone who sought to deny the constitutionally protected rights of Americans under color of law.
Could he? Of course he could. It would be challenged and perhaps overturned, but what does he care? He just does what he wants to, as with the student loan forgiveness. I am not hopeful about this election. The dictator (and his handlers) are going to do whatever they can to stay in power.
All of the millions of illegal aliens can vote for Biden and democrats if “they believe they are U.S. citizens.” It’s the law! US Code Title 18, specifically section 611, which relates to voting by aliens. Subsection A of Section 611 states: “It shall be unlawful for any alien to vote in any election held solely or in part for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives, Delegate from the District of Columbia, or Resident Commissioner.” However, subsection c clarifies: “Subsection (a) does not apply to an alien if…the alien reasonably believed at the time of voting in violation of such subsection that he or she was a citizen of the United States.”
In states like CA that do mass mailings of ballots out to every address in the state, there’s no reason for any illegals to even go to a polling place. The democrats will just have them fill-out a Mail-In Ballot and then drop it into a Ballot Box.
