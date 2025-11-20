UN 'Climate' Cabal Pleased US is Absent? Globalists Dreaming Big
With the U.S. still in the underlying treaty but not present at this year's UN "climate" summit, participants are plotting a major power grab to enforce on US after Trump leaves office.
BELEM, BRAZIL — Counterintuitively, perhaps, more than a few top UN COP30 attendees including senior officials expressed joy that the Trump Administration is missing at this year’s summit in the Amazon rainforest. They claim that means they can now pass a much stronger climate agreement without U.S. opposition, and have it imposed on the United States after Trump leaves office.
Their plan, as they have said publicly is to pass a groundbreaking deal this year, wait until Trump is gone, and then shackle the American people to whatever extreme agreement emerges. Globalists, communists, and others are working to ensure this year’s accord creates a “concrete roadmap” to eliminate fossil fuels and $1.3 trillion per year of wealth redistribution. Basically, the goal is to reduce the United States and what’s left of the West “climate” serfdom.
Get more details on the plan in this exclusive coverage:
Video Coverage
States Must Impose UN Climate Agenda Regardless of Trump: NM Rep.
The New American
November 19, 2025
We Tried Offsetting Our Carbon Footprint at the UN’s Climate Summit
The New American
November 19, 2025
Indigenous Women: Victims of Climate Change?
The New American
November 19, 2025
US Should Nationalize Ports Policy to Avoid Competition: Seattle Port Commissioner
The New American
November 18, 2025
Wheels Continue Coming Off Global Warming Bandwagon – But Globocrats Demand More Censorship, More Regulation, More Taxes, More Destructive Energy Policies
The New American
November 17, 2025
Skeptical Media BANNED from COP30 Climate Summit
The New American
November 17, 2025
Articles
At UN Summit, Newsom Inks “Climate” Deals With Tyrants & Slams Trump
Alex Newman, The New American
November 14, 2025
At COP30, Countries Sign First-ever Declaration to Control Info on Climate
Andrew Muller, The New American
November 13, 2025
COP30 Climate Confab May Flop Without U.S., but UN Doubles Down
Alex Newman, The New American
November 7, 2025
Alex in the Media
Alex On Securing America with Frank Gaffney
Real America’s Voice
November 18, 2025
Controlled Demolition Of The Western World | Alex Newman
Liberty & Finance
November 16, 2025