Contaminated COVID Shots & US Funding for Wuhan: Govts Must Act
Will there be accountability for the bad actors behind the funding and release of the COVID-19 virus? Slovakian authorities have explosive new research that could bring justice, finally.
As a handful of governments begin to ask the hard questions about contamination in the dangerous COVID shots forced on humanity and the strange origins of the pandemic as well as the documented U.S. government funding, it is time for accountability and justice, argued legendary lawyer, physicist, and medical doctor Dr. Richard Fleming.
Speaking in an interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman, Dr. Fleming explains the findings of Slovakian authorities in explosive new research that he collaborated on and confirmed. In short, there is more than enough information now for Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to act.
Only when I see it will I believe it. We live in THE most corrupt time ever on earth. We’re in a spiritual war against the globalist but few even know or care.
I submit that no one involved in the convid death sentences or any other evil will be held accountable until God gets ahold of'em.