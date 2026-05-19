The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Rick's avatar
Rick
7h

I couldn’t agree more. I’m especially proud of our sheriffs in Florida.

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Brien's avatar
Brien
5h

The biggest challenge we face in this regard is the metropolitan Sheriffs. The big blue cities of America went to work decades ago to neutralize the independent Sheriff, whether through election interference(selections not elections) or using municipal police forces and power politics to undermine and overwhelm any independence a metropolitan Sheriff might be inclined to exercise. Sheriff Lamb in metropolitan Phoenix proved that all is not lost, but this fight needs renewed counterattack across the country.

This is our last line of defense!

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