By Alex Newman

The government-school establishment and liberal educators were more than pleased—if a little perplexed—with the nomination of controversial former Tennessee education chief Penny Schwinn to serve as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Education under President Donald Trump.

Numerous proponents of government-funded “school choice” have also celebrated the Trump administration’s nomination, pointing to her history of supporting tax funding for alternatives to traditional public schools. Bizarrely, some touted the 38 percent proficiency rate in reading among Tennessee students as evidence of her “success.”

But many conservative leaders and education reformers are sounding the alarm, urging the president and the Senate to keep her out. Breccan Thies at The Federalist said Schwinn could be a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” From massive government overreach to dubious contracts with potential conflicts of interest, red flags involving her career are everywhere.

Creationism Needed in the Classroom & Church, Argues Ken Ham

The book of Genesis in the Bible is the foundation for the world’s chronology, the church’s theology, and virtually every moral and social issue, argues Answers In Genesis CEO Ken Ham on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

As states like North Dakota make moves to insert intelligent design into science curriculum standards, discussions surrounding the consequences of teaching directionless evolution arise as depression and suicide skyrocket. Ham, the mastermind behind the popular attractions the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, weighs in on how schools and churches should proceed.

We prepare for everything – from food shortages to natural disasters. But what about preparing for financial uncertainties? That’s where Genesis Gold Group and their Gold IRA options come into play. By investing in gold, you’re not just preparing; you’re setting up a legacy of stability and security for yourself and your loved ones. Let’s take our preparedness to the next level.

Visit goldwithalexnewman.com today!

Videos

Alex Newman Reacts to Trump’s First Acts: Davos, WHO, Climate Change, DEI

Flyover Conservatives

February 4, 2025

Top UN Court VS Trump on “Climate Change”

Behind The Deep State

February 4, 2025

Trump Signs Huge Education Order as Families Flee the System

NTD News

February 1, 2025

'Trump Effect' Increasing Gold Value Amid Economic Turmoil

The Liberty Sentinel

January 31, 2025

Articles

Trump Pulls Out of UN Human Rights Council, Orders Review of US Involvement in UN

The Liberty Sentinel

February 4, 2025

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.