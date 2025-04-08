Congress must take bold action to advance the MAGA agenda that was mandated by over 77 million Americans in November, explained Congressman Bob Onder (R-MO), in an exclusive interview with The Liberty Sentinel. And he is optimistic that the House is up to the task.

Items on Congress’ agenda include fully eliminating the Department of Education, a process President Trump began with an executive order that gutted bureaucracy within the department and transferred certain financial responsibilities, such as student loans, to the Department of Treasury. But to fully eliminate the department, it would take an act of Congress. Onder revealed that the House Committee on Education and the Workforce that he serves on is “committed to make this a reality.”

Education should be a “local or state responsibility, and ultimately, a parental responsibility,” the congressman shared.

Turning to lawfare and the progressive judiciary, Representative Onder condemned “tyrant” judges blocking President Trump’s actions, saying that Congress can and must consider using the power of the purse to “defund” rogue judges. “We need to take whatever action is necessary to rein in these tyrants who think they are more powerful than our elected president.”

Congressman Onder referenced H.R. 1526, the “No Rogue Rulings Act,” which is gaining traction in the House as a positive step towards reigning in progressive judges. The legislation “limits the authority of federal district courts to issue injunctions,” according to the bill’s summary. “Specifically, it prohibits a district court from issuing an injunction unless the injunction applies only to the parties of the particular case before the court.”

Watch the full interview:

UN Shipping Tax to Fuel Global Tyranny

By Alex Newman

The United Nations desperately wants access to your money to fuel globalism. It has been dreaming of taxing humanity from the start. And now, it is about to make that dream come true through a global shipping-fuel tax, with potentially catastrophic implications for humanity.

A powerful but little-known UN agency is quietly plotting to impose global taxes on international maritime shipping under the guise of fighting CO2 emissions and “climate change.” Americans are expected to pay the bulk of the financial costs. But all of humanity will bear the brunt of an empowered UN.

