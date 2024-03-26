Congress Betrays America by Passing $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill
The bill includes $300 million for Ukraine, funding to fight climate change, a 5.2% pay increase for gov. employees, and further funding for the unconstitutional Department of Education.
On Friday, Congress passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill. The 1,012-page bill was released at 2:32 AM Thursday, breaking the 72-hour rule that gives lawmakers time to read legislation before a vote. 101 Republicans joined Democrats to pile another heaping portion of debt onto the $34 trillion already accumulated. On Saturday, the Senate sent it to President Biden, who sealed the deal with his signature.
Of course, no one had time to read the bill, which gives $300 million to Ukraine, funds the climate hoax, enables LGBTQ organizations in schools to indoctrinate children and promote surgical mutilation, empowers the Department of Education, gives government employees a 5.2% raise, approves 12,000 additional visas for Afghan evacuees, and much more.
Even though the bill passed, please call your congressman and senators to voice your disapproval of Congress’ reckless actions.
Alex Newman and Andrew Muller, Liberty Sentinel chief of operations, broke down the disastrous situation plus Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson’s chair on Friday’s episode of The Sentinel Report.
Congressman: Brazil Becoming ‘Dictatorship’ After Biden Interferes in Election
The Biden administration interfered in Brazil’s election and helped bring to power a radical who hates America and is openly aligning Brazil with top geopolitical foes of the United States, such as China, even while arresting critics and persecuting dissidents, warned Brazilian Congressman Gustavo Gayer in this exclusive interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.
Congressman (Deputado) Gayer, who last week led a delegation of Brazilian lawmakers and journalists to Washington to sound the alarm, also warned Americans that as Brazil continues sinking into a dictatorship, it could result in millions of his countrymen fleeing to the United States, making the ongoing illegal immigration crisis seem minor by comparison.
Brazil is rapidly becoming a dictatorship as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his allies in the judicial branch work to imprison their opponents while freeing actual criminals from prison. Even foreign journalists are being arrested in Brazil for their opinions, Congressman Gayer said. And it is going to get worse if the world does not speak out.
Deputado Gayer also warned of a powerful communist network known as the Sao Paulo Forum (Foro de Sao Paulo), founded by Lula, Fidel Castro, the Sandanistas, and various Marxist narco-terrorist organizations. This network is taking over Latin America and working to extinguish freedom, and unfortunately, U.S. authorities are either silent or even complicit.
Don’t miss this hugely significant interview!
The House holds the purse strings. Why won't Republicans act? Because they are just as corrupt as the Democrats? Dan Bongino hypothesized that the Republicans resigning now are doing so to pave the way for Hakeem Jeffries to become Speaker of the House, in case no candidate gets 270 electoral college votes and the election ends up being decided there. I'm so disillusioned at this point, that it sounds plausible. Mike Johnson has been a huge disappointment.
Right over the cliff and no one is paying attention, Ignorance is not bliss.