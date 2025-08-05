The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin's avatar
Robin
20h

Everything is happening according to God's plan. The only thing shocking is seeing how it's coming about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
20h

There also exists a religious divide between Catholics (Globalists) and Protestants (Nationalists - Individualists). Muslims, like Catholics, are Globalists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture