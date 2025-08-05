A “Red-Green-Blue Axis” united by hatred of liberty and other biblical principles is working to destroy America not just as a nation but also as an ideal, according to journalist Alex Newman and Frank Gaffney, Ronald Reagan’s former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs.

Speaking on Gaffney’s hit Real America’s Voice show “Securing America,” Newman outlined the reasons for the alliance, how it is working, what it’s goals are, and how Americans and Christians should respond. Gaffney, one of the nation’s top experts on national security issues, shared those concerns.

“We’re facing a kind of totalitarian trifecta,” Gaffney explained. This trifecta includes not just Chinese Communist Party, or the Sharia supremacists, or the globalists, but all three, working in concert for a shared goal: eradicating America and the principles that made it great.

This alliance, Newman explained, is united by a hatred of the biblical principles that built the West: the value of human life, personal responsibility, individualism, God-given rights, and liberty.

While members of the “Red-Green-Blue Axis” share very different goals for the future, they all recognize America must fall to make way for their own vision of a new world order. If they succeed, these coalition members will likely turn on each other. But for now, their unity should alarm those who wish to maintain liberty.

Watch:

Exposed: Globalist War On Sovereignty, Your Children & Even God

Globalism and the modern government “education” system share something in common: hostility to the Bible and the God of the Bible.

In these two Sunday morning messages at Liberty Church in Oklahoma City, Alex Newman broke it all down.

From pandemics to so-called “man-made” climate change, evildoers are working every front imaginable to destroy your freedoms with a “polycrisis” of disasters.

The goal? Shock the world and usher in a “Great Reset”-style transformation to destroy individual and national sovereignty.

The lynchpin for the globalist plan to succeed is the successful indoctrination of children in unbiblical institutions with anti-biblical ideas.

This, Newman argues, is perhaps the most significant issue of our day.

Watch: