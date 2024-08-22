In a powerful episode of the Liberty Report on Patriot TV, host Alex Newman welcomes Jeff Younger, a Texas father embroiled in a devastating legal battle to prevent his ex-wife from “transitioning” (castrating) their young son with support from authorities.

Younger shares the shocking details of his case, revealing how Texas courts sided with his ex-wife and the broader implications of this case on the transgender movement in the United States.

Newman and Younger discuss the influence of political donors, the major role of the Republican Party in this horror, and the urgent need for parents to protect their children from similar situations. Don’t miss this episode.

NEW BOOK BY INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST ALEX NEWMAN EXPOSES GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS LIKE NEVER BEFORE | CLICK BELOW:

Colorado Push to Create “Right” to “Quality Education” Sparks Alarm

By Alex Newman:



Faced with ongoing attacks against charter schools from lawmakers and teachers’ unions, “school choice” proponents in Colorado are pursuing a ballot initiative to enshrine a constitutional “right” to “equal opportunity to access a quality education.” Critics on both sides of the issue, though, are concerned it may be a trojan horse.

Who decides what is a “quality” education? And what if the child’s supposed “right” to “school choice” conflicts with the parents’ wishes? Despite good intentions of most involved, critics warn this may be a recipe for disaster—especially for home education and parental rights.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"I supported your work because I value truth and the government and media are a bunch of commie liars. And let's rid ourselves of the UN and WEF influence in America."

"I really feel you are in touch with what is going on in our world, in the right way, relating to the Bible. "

"You tirelessly research the facts as we slide into global tyrrany. I appreciate the heads-up so I can care for my family, and most importantly, share Jesus as I warn others of what is coming. Thank you for your hard work!"

Videos

Kamala the Commie + Top Fighter on Beating the Globalists to Save Free Speech

The Sentinel Report

August 21st, 2024

FBI Whistleblowers and the UK’s Descent: Fighting Back Against Tyranny

The Liberty Report

August 20th, 2024

Deep State Preps for the NEXT Plandemic. Behind the Deep State

Behind The Deep State

August 20th, 2024

The War on Our Children: How the GOP Enabled the Transgender Agenda

The Liberty Report

August 10th, 2024

Articles

GOP Must Register Voters in Pennsylvania to Win

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles

August 21st, 2024

Colorado Push to Create “Right” to “Quality Education” Sparks Alarm

The Freedom Project

August 21st, 2024

Beef and Liberty

The Liberty Sentinel

August 19th, 2024

From the Vault

Exposing BlackRock: A Candid Discussion on Freedom, Globalism, and the Biden Administration

The Liberty Hour

May 22nd, 2024

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.