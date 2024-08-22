Dad Fights to Save Son From State-backed Castration
Jeff Younger's battle for his son is far from over. Taken from him through corrupt Texas courts, the boy will now be medically transitioned into a "girl" by California authorities.
In a powerful episode of the Liberty Report on Patriot TV, host Alex Newman welcomes Jeff Younger, a Texas father embroiled in a devastating legal battle to prevent his ex-wife from “transitioning” (castrating) their young son with support from authorities.
Younger shares the shocking details of his case, revealing how Texas courts sided with his ex-wife and the broader implications of this case on the transgender movement in the United States.
Newman and Younger discuss the influence of political donors, the major role of the Republican Party in this horror, and the urgent need for parents to protect their children from similar situations. Don’t miss this episode.
Colorado Push to Create “Right” to “Quality Education” Sparks Alarm
By Alex Newman:
Faced with ongoing attacks against charter schools from lawmakers and teachers’ unions, “school choice” proponents in Colorado are pursuing a ballot initiative to enshrine a constitutional “right” to “equal opportunity to access a quality education.” Critics on both sides of the issue, though, are concerned it may be a trojan horse.
Who decides what is a “quality” education? And what if the child’s supposed “right” to “school choice” conflicts with the parents’ wishes? Despite good intentions of most involved, critics warn this may be a recipe for disaster—especially for home education and parental rights.
Who would do this ?
In my mind it is Satanic evil that has corrupted the entire traditional medical profession and system along with all of our other institutions.
We are moving to a place where evil is called good and good is called evil in all areas of our lives.
I personally believe that if we don’t repent and cry out for forgiveness and mercy from God as a nation, our days are numbered and I don’t think we have any to spare.