Happy Sunday morning, Liberty Sentinel Substack Team!

We just released this video and wanted you to see it right away.

Climate Meltdown: Ivy League Scientists Expose Climate Fraud

Don’t believe the fake media’s lies! In this compilation of powerful interviews conducted by investigative journalist Alex Newman, astrophysicists, atmospheric physicists, geophysicists, climate scientists, meteorologists, and other leading experts from around the world come together to share a simple message: the “climate change” movement is not about “saving the environment.” It is about control.

From Harvard and Princeton to MIT and Stockholm University and even reviewers for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Newman asked some of the world’s most respected scientists REAL questions about global warming, the planet, and freedom. Their answers are incredible and powerful.

Trigger warning: If you have only consumed information about the climate from the legacy media, what you hear might shock you.

Have a great weekend from all of us at Liberty Sentinel!