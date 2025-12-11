BELEM, BRAZIL—Unlike carbon dioxide in the air, the spiritual feeling at the UN COP30 climate summit was so dark and thick you could cut it with a knife. Indeed, the Chinese Communist Party’s demonic “Dragon-Jaguar Guardian Spirit” with the world in its hands symbolized the spiritual reality behind the summit well. This official gift masquerading as “art” from the CCP to Brazil, pictured below, was really a perfect representation of the whole climate process.

Beneath the veneer of unity and moral purpose, critics warned the religious dimension of COP30 revealed a long-term shift that is increasingly out in the open: the re-paganization of the West and the sidelining of Christian civilization. In effect, COP30 shined the light on a growing spiritual realignment: a globalist, syncretistic, Earth-centered ethic replacing the historic Christian understanding that shaped Western civilization and gave birth to the United States and its ideas on liberty.

This religious element is much more than just moral cover for a global power grab. It is a profound re-structuring of the way people see reality, nature, life, the world, and their place in the cosmos. Climate change activism is more than just saving the environment — it is portrayed by this growing legion of religious activists as a shared spiritual mission that unites all decent and honorable people in a holy cause. Obviously, this has profound implications for humanity.

This was the official “Dragon-Jaguar Guardian Spirit” of the UN COP30 climate summit, provided by the mass-murdering Chinese Communist Party.

