Dee Smith
Dee Smith
19hEdited

Great report! The “re-paganization of the West and the sidelining of Christian civilization” is the bottom line of the globalist agenda. Everything that the globalists are doing in the world must be viewed through this lens. Satan knows his time is short, but Christians need to remember that he has been defeated! His head was crushed by Jesus 2000 years ago!

Sheila Dean
20hEdited

I'll tell you what I have seen. I have seen movies, television and even magazine media try to expand 'witch' or coven industry presence in places where TCM, holistic medicine is being sold. If Christianity is not also a welcome expression in the same place, that's probably still socialists trying to make pre-Colombian 'faith' a victim class or people who actually have no faith at all, who worship government, try to throw in with a bunch of socialist causes.

I have a foot in both worlds. I understand you don't necessarily surrender your ethnic and/or racial heritage or your medicinal practices when you adopt Christ. What you do instead is "not eat food[or medicine] offered to idols". In Christ, we are commissioned to push away from things offered to idols, if we can't rededicate them at our own tables. The New Testament is pretty clear on that.

"Assimilation" is a forgery of consent to govern over your identity by a Roman praetorian faith. If you can't come to Christ voluntarily, you won't come at all. God is a God of liberty, not of rape and undue force. So 'assimilation' is a British-Rome concept carry over from colonialism. 'Coordination' with enclaves and people who retain the natural family, traditions and joy over who God created them to be is more toward Liberty.

That's why I dumped the burden of 'assimilation' speeches. Jesus Christ is not a God of capture but of choice, redemption and remedy. If Republicans can't proclaim His name without useless purity tests, to prove themselves to the Cult of Politics, you'll find that Christians fairly, dump out of Republican political assents as well. Politicians will use anyone. However, if they 'use' Jesus with force, that's breaking one of the Big Ten. Hypocrisy is taking the Lord's name in vain.

Christians have to get in the game. They can't just keep watching the witches run the ball over the goal line in stunned silence, like armchair weenies. The clock is running. The scoreboard goes to the team running the ball over the goal line.

