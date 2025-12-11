“Climate” Cult? Religions Unite Amid Global Re-Paganization
Holding hands around "Mother Earth" & "climate change," the religions of the world are uniting in "interfaith corporation." But the real agenda is clear: destroy Christendom and re-paganize the West.
BELEM, BRAZIL—Unlike carbon dioxide in the air, the spiritual feeling at the UN COP30 climate summit was so dark and thick you could cut it with a knife. Indeed, the Chinese Communist Party’s demonic “Dragon-Jaguar Guardian Spirit” with the world in its hands symbolized the spiritual reality behind the summit well. This official gift masquerading as “art” from the CCP to Brazil, pictured below, was really a perfect representation of the whole climate process.
Beneath the veneer of unity and moral purpose, critics warned the religious dimension of COP30 revealed a long-term shift that is increasingly out in the open: the re-paganization of the West and the sidelining of Christian civilization. In effect, COP30 shined the light on a growing spiritual realignment: a globalist, syncretistic, Earth-centered ethic replacing the historic Christian understanding that shaped Western civilization and gave birth to the United States and its ideas on liberty.
This religious element is much more than just moral cover for a global power grab. It is a profound re-structuring of the way people see reality, nature, life, the world, and their place in the cosmos. Climate change activism is more than just saving the environment — it is portrayed by this growing legion of religious activists as a shared spiritual mission that unites all decent and honorable people in a holy cause. Obviously, this has profound implications for humanity.
Continue reading
Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.
By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.
Videos
How AI is Fueling Technocratic Takeover
Behind The Deep State
December 10, 2025
The Master Plan for Humanity
Wide Awake Media
December 10, 2025
U.S. Diplomats Aiding Socialists While Trump Fights Color Revolution
The Sentinel Report
December 8, 2025
A Time to Stand: The Dire Hour to Defend American Beauty: Michael Finch
Conversations That Matter
December 4, 2025
A Time to Stand: The Dire Hour to Defend American Beauty: Michael Finch
Conversations That Matter
December 4, 2025
UN Plans to Wait Out Trump to Implement Climate Agenda
Behind The Deep State
December 2, 2025
Woke and Weaponized: The UN’s Plan to Take Over Homeschooling
The Glazov Gang
December 7, 2025
Globalism’s Dark Agenda—The Rise of Pagan Earth Worship
Understanding The Times
December 7, 2025
Slaughter of African Christians Escalates as World Ignores
The Sentinel Report
December 7, 2025
White House Faith Council Speaks Out On Christian Persecution
The Sentinel Report
December 7, 2025
Articles
CCP Plays Power Broker at UN Climate Summit
The Epoch Times
December 9, 2025
Great report! The “re-paganization of the West and the sidelining of Christian civilization” is the bottom line of the globalist agenda. Everything that the globalists are doing in the world must be viewed through this lens. Satan knows his time is short, but Christians need to remember that he has been defeated! His head was crushed by Jesus 2000 years ago!
I'll tell you what I have seen. I have seen movies, television and even magazine media try to expand 'witch' or coven industry presence in places where TCM, holistic medicine is being sold. If Christianity is not also a welcome expression in the same place, that's probably still socialists trying to make pre-Colombian 'faith' a victim class or people who actually have no faith at all, who worship government, try to throw in with a bunch of socialist causes.
I have a foot in both worlds. I understand you don't necessarily surrender your ethnic and/or racial heritage or your medicinal practices when you adopt Christ. What you do instead is "not eat food[or medicine] offered to idols". In Christ, we are commissioned to push away from things offered to idols, if we can't rededicate them at our own tables. The New Testament is pretty clear on that.
"Assimilation" is a forgery of consent to govern over your identity by a Roman praetorian faith. If you can't come to Christ voluntarily, you won't come at all. God is a God of liberty, not of rape and undue force. So 'assimilation' is a British-Rome concept carry over from colonialism. 'Coordination' with enclaves and people who retain the natural family, traditions and joy over who God created them to be is more toward Liberty.
That's why I dumped the burden of 'assimilation' speeches. Jesus Christ is not a God of capture but of choice, redemption and remedy. If Republicans can't proclaim His name without useless purity tests, to prove themselves to the Cult of Politics, you'll find that Christians fairly, dump out of Republican political assents as well. Politicians will use anyone. However, if they 'use' Jesus with force, that's breaking one of the Big Ten. Hypocrisy is taking the Lord's name in vain.
Christians have to get in the game. They can't just keep watching the witches run the ball over the goal line in stunned silence, like armchair weenies. The clock is running. The scoreboard goes to the team running the ball over the goal line.