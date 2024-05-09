The media-driven demonization campaign against “Christian nationalism” is seeking to undermine Christianity and patriotism while working to exclude Christians from civic life, warned historian William Federer in this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Federer, a renowned expert in history and author of many books, also offers key information on U.S. history and the role of the Bible and faith in the formation and development of the United States.

Deep State’s “Christian Nationalism” Smear is a Trap

The Deep State is deliberately fomenting hysteria about the supposed “threat” of “Christian nationalism” and “Christian nationalists,” warning that “democracy” is in the crosshairs, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. After offering a sampling of these attacks from the far-left fake media, Newman goes through American history and offers the truth: America and the greatest parts of it are inseparable from Christianity and the Bible.

