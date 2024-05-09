Christian Nationalism or Christian Patriotism? William Federer Explains
The Deep State is deliberately fomenting hysteria about the supposed “threat” of “Christian nationalism” and “Christian nationalists,” warning that “democracy” is in the crosshairs. Here is the truth:
The media-driven demonization campaign against “Christian nationalism” is seeking to undermine Christianity and patriotism while working to exclude Christians from civic life, warned historian William Federer in this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Federer, a renowned expert in history and author of many books, also offers key information on U.S. history and the role of the Bible and faith in the formation and development of the United States.
Get shareable video link HERE
Suggested watch: “Gold Expert: China and Central Banks Are Buying Gold, You Should Too”
Deep State’s “Christian Nationalism” Smear is a Trap
The Deep State is deliberately fomenting hysteria about the supposed “threat” of “Christian nationalism” and “Christian nationalists,” warning that “democracy” is in the crosshairs, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. After offering a sampling of these attacks from the far-left fake media, Newman goes through American history and offers the truth: America and the greatest parts of it are inseparable from Christianity and the Bible.
Get shareable video link HERE
What Paid Subscribers Are Saying
“I'm so encouraged by your work. Your thorough understanding of history and insight into, and handling of today's issues is so empowering to a humble suburban mom of 4. You gave me the final push to pull my kids from a "good" classical charter school to homeschool them. I aim to give them the education they'll need to lead in their generation and to teach their children to do the same. Thank you!”
“Hello from Down Under Alex, I thank God for what you're doing to alert folk world-wide to the Satanic personnel & systems behind the violent & existential global war on God's truth. I've watched many Christian speakers/pastors from the US & all over the West & IMHO you're second to none.”
“Because ... you are the best and most knowledgeable sentinel. May God bless and protect you, Alex.”
Videos
Highlight: Is the Global Cabal a Conspiracy Theory? Alex Newman on Glenn Beck’s Podcast
Man Claims He Spotted Infamous Gangster Whitey Bulger, Who Allegedly Died in 2018
The New American
May 8, 2024
Only Activated Citizens Can Protect Society from Migration Crisis: Saxon Unmanned CEO
The New American
May 7, 2024
Why the Mass Migration into the West? Alex on OAN
One America News: In Focus
May 7, 2024
Former Rep. Steve King: Carbon Capture Pipelines Violate 5th Amendment
The New American
May 6, 2024
Washington Sheriff Creates Posse of 150 Citizens to Fight Crime
The New American
May 6, 2024
Democrats Vow to Save Mike Johnson, Saying, ‘We Have a World to Keep Safe’
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
May 2, 2024
A Concise History Behind Government Schools and the Indoctrination of Youth
The David Knight Show
May 2, 2024
Articles
Pro-Hamas Protests on Campuses Linked to Cuban Regime
FreedomProject Media
May 8, 2024
Google Censors Alex Newman and The Liberty Sentinel After Being on Glenn Beck’s Podcast
The Liberty Sentinel
May 7, 2024
From the Vault
Is the Global Cabal a Conspiracy Theory? | The Glenn Beck Podcast
The Blaze
April 27, 2024
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Mr. William Federer is a gentleman and a scholar. Since my dad passed away, I had kind of lost understanding of that term.
Words are labels and they are very manipulable. The brotherhood of darkness in this wicked world system are the ancient masters of manpulation of words and symbols and labels. "Christian" and "Nationalism" are word labels that have been unmercifully manipulated.
To me, "nationalism" means Godlessness and lawlessness. No standards, no government at all, no rule of law. It brings to mind the extreme totalitarianism of Hitler, Stalin and Mao. Brutal and murderous. Lie, kill, steal and destroy.
For man, all of this evil begins with the Garden of Eden. "Hath God said...?"
_____
"When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty, and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader."
Plato: The Republic
_____
IN the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
John 1::1
_____
Jesus saith to him: I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No man cometh to the Father, but by me.
John 14:6
_____
6. Q. Why did God make you?
A. God made me to know Him, to love Him, and to serve Him in this world, and to be happy with Him for ever in heaven.
Baltimore catechism