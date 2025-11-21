Photograph: Andrew Muller

BELEM, BRAZIL — With the United Nations “climate” summit underway here, Communist China gifted Brazil a horned statue that critics say is clearly demonic.

The Communist Chinese called the “Dragon-Jaguar Guardian Spirit” monument a symbol of the CCP’s dragon spirit joining forces with the Brazilian-Amazonian jaguar spirit.

The horrifying creature, holding the world in its hands, is supposed to help protect the Amazon and the global environment, according to the official explanation.

But critics were outraged, with Brazilian Christians saying that Brazil belongs to Jesus Christ, not the “Dragon-Jaguar Guardian Spirit.”

Brazilian Evangelical Christian leader Estevam Hernandes, with the “Renascer” (Rebirth) church, was quoted in the Brazilian press noting that “the horned dragon is the biblical symbol of deception and power contrary to God.”

He also noted that the statue suggests “a fusion of national identity with values that do not reflect our Christian tradition.”

Pointing to Revelation 12:9, Hernandes suggested the figure may be a representation of “the great dragon ... who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world,” who “was thrown down to the earth.”

This writer and a team from The New American magazine on the ground to cover the summit found the statue and gathered video footage, pictures, and more.

