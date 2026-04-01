China Setting the Stage for New World Order & How Christians Can Fight Back

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Epstein-Rothschild banker named chief of Vatican bank: François Pauly has been elected to serve as the president of the supervisory board for the Institute for the Works of Religion.

This week in France, the Paris arm of the Edmond de Rothschild bank was raided by authorities in an Epstein-linked probe. Ariane de Rothschild — who employed Jeffrey Epstein — was present during the search.

Trump announced that he's appointing Mark Zuckerberg to his "Science and Technology Advisory Board."

AI takeover of education and business, in line with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030.

JD Vance says Trump is ushering in the “New World Order” and suggests aliens are demons.

DeSantis hints at possible 2028 presidential run.

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

The United States must overturn the 1965 Hart-Celler Immigration Act that opened up the nation to never-ending streams of Third World migration, argued U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) in this episode of The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman. His bill, H.R. 7964, would do just that.

According to Rep. Ogles, the controversial 1965 legislation, which key sponsors in Congress promised would not upset the demographic balance of America, was a “declaration of war” against the nation. It has undermined American culture, religious values, and economic vitality, he said.

The key goal of Democrats is more voters. With everyday Americans fleeing Democrat jurisdictions such as California, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey for conservative states such as Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, Democrats need migrants to replenish their ranks.

Pivoting to fraud issues and solutions, Minnesota State Representative Ben Davis (R-MN) joins the program to discuss his efforts to impeach Governor Tim Walz for allowing mass Somali fraud and how Christians must engage in politics and obey Romans 13 in the Bible.

Moving to global politics, Jan Jekielek, the senior editor of The Epoch Times, joins Newman to explain how China is being propped up as the model for the New World Order as they commit unimaginable horrors, including forced organ harvesting. The Communist Chinese have for years been heralded by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and billionaire Deep State Insider George Soros as the model for the New World Order that would destroy liberty and national sovereignty.

If not stopped, this tyranny of evil will come to the United States, warns Jekielek, who has studied the Chinese for years and documents the crimes in shocking detail in his book Killed to Order: The Organ Harvesting Industry of China and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary.

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