Child abusers and rapists in Texas can offend with impunity and not even face law enforcement, with thousands of accused offenders being allowed back into the classroom without so much as a criminal investigation, explained OpenRecords.org spokesman Russell Fish in this explosive interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

The reason for this is that Texas law gives schools the option of reporting teachers to law enforcement or the teacher credentialing agency. As such, over 90 percent of teachers accused of raping and sexually abusing children have been allowed back into the class. Less than one in ten has been removed from the class. None have been criminally prosecuted. “It’s a pedo paradise,” said Fish.

Lawmakers tried to fix the “loophole” this year as awareness spread. But incredibly, one legislator was able to make sure the provision stayed in place. Now, outraged citizens and leaders are asking Gov. Abbott to include this in the agenda for the legislature’s upcoming special session, Fish said.

This problem is hardly unique to Texas.

UN “Education” Agency Blasts U.S. Exit but Boasts of Ongoing Influence

The most important tool of the United Nations agenda for globalism, the UN “education” agency known as UNESCO, just received a major black eye from the Trump administration this week as the U.S. government announced its withdrawal. Globalists everywhere are howling. And while UNESCO’s leadership is fuming, they are also bragging that they will keep working with U.S. partners.

Much more work remains if Americans are going to free themselves and their children from the dangerous influence of the communists, New Age occultists, population-control zealots and other evildoers running the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. Indeed, its influence is felt in classrooms across America and worldwide—and it’s getting stronger.

Back to School: Fighting Educational Grooming and State-Sanctioned Kidnapping

On this episode of International Reporters Roundtable for The Epoch Times’ NTD News, parental rights are in focus. Public school is back in session, and with it comes increasing sex education. Schools are keeping secrets, turning children against their parents. If parents object, they’re labeled terrorists, and their custody is threatened.

When did the state become the authority over children? Do parents have rights once children enter the classroom? Guests Alex Newman, co-author of “Crimes of the Educators” and “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death”; Darlene Sanchez, Epoch Times reporter; and Tom Neumark, Frederick Classical Charter School founder, join to discuss parents’ rights and how far the state plans to go in instructing children.

