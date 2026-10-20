The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7d

Indoctrination without having to pay teachers the big bucks and union wages. I wonder who exactly has "vetted" these mechanical teachers? For sure, the children will not learn anything about living free, happy and prosperous.

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
7d

Revealing name for the school: Alpha.

God calls Himself: Alpha and Omega

what do you think?

bks

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