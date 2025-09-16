In one horrifying instant, Charlie Kirk went from “right-wing activist” and “far-right firebrand” to American hero and martyr for Christ. Nobody can ever take that from him now.

The assassin meant to silence this gentle soul as he engaged in friendly debate on a college campus.

The goal: stop the movement Charlie was leading and the truth he was speaking. Instead, that bullet woke a sleeping giant. We will not be silent, shared Alex Newman in this special Charlie Kirk memorial episode of The Sentinel Report.

Joining the show to remember Charlie include Pastor Seth Tweeddale, Florida’s state director for TPUSA Faith; Andrew Muller, Liberty Sentinel’s COO; and John Richardson Jr., the founder of Operation World Without Cancer.

Charlie’s voice and ideas will now be magnified beyond anything the world has seen in my lifetime. By giving his life for “God, family, and country, in that order,” as he was so fond of saying, Charlie officially earned his place in history.

Americans of all political persuasions are now coming together to pray and sing hymns. All over the nation, in small towns and big cities, candlelight vigils are bringing decent Americans from across the spectrum together in singing Amazing Grace.

There are, of course, some celebrating this murder, rejoicing that Charlie’s precious wife, Erika, and his two loving children have now lost him. But even this sickness and hate is contributing to the ongoing national awakening. What the enemy meant for evil, God is already using for good.