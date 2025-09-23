The Liberty Sentinel

L J L
L J L
1d

Thank you for the emphasis Mr. Newman. Let us all unleash the urgent power to change the system to protect the children and therefore the future of Western Civilization. You know, like the original intent of the the U.S. Constitution. Let us abolish the U.N. and all their subsidiaries into the Furnace of Refuse never to be seen again.

David Nemzoff
20h

I have to admit, Alex, that I have not read your book, "Indoctrinating Children to Death..." yet. It's on my reading list and I need to bump that up. I am a BIG fan of homeschooling and we homeschooled our kids all the way. Greatest experience of our lives and I hope homeschool trend keeps growing and expanding. HOWEVER...

No matter how far alternative schools expand, there are many reasons that public schools will remain the primary vessel of educating our children for many years to come. As I laid out in my recent book on the reformation of public schools (sorry, shameless self-promotion 😁): as a society, we have become way too comfortable with the yellow school busses and the ease and conformity of our public school system. That is by design, of course.

Government is very effective at building models that entice, embrace, and hook the public on programs that are nearly always ineffective at their intended purpose - at best. Public schools are one of the best examples of that.

The good news is that the movement to EXIT the public school system is growing fast. In fact, numbers I have seen indicate that more than 16 MILLION students will exit the public schools between now and 2030. Likely more with Trump's efforts to move funding to alternative education models.

The bad news is that this mass exodus will not end the public schools. They will remain. They will loose a lot of funding as students exit. Budgets will become tighter. Good teachers will leave for better educational opportunities.

So, then I have to ask, "What happens to the 50 MILLION children left behind?"

Many of the parents who are fighting for a proper education will have left the public school system. When it becomes easy to leave, who will stand and fight for the students left behind?

As you and Charlie both noted, government cannot be allowed to be involved in our public schools. No matter how many little steps the government takes to claim they are stepping back, they will always creep back in. Even with Trump's efforts, the government still holds the keys to the educational kingdom... money.

It's like crack. When schools - ALL forms - take government money, the schools become addicted to it, giving the government power over them. "If you don't do 'this or that', we will withhold the money you've become dependent upon." It doesn't matter if we like "this or that" or not. Government is not the right master for our children's education. This has been proven throughout history.

Our problem then is, if the public schools are going to remain in place (they are), then how do we break the chain of government money addiction and return the schools to the people? I have been working on that solution for years and the simple answer is: it ain't gonna be easy. 😏

