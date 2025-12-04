For decades, the federal health agencies—particularly the CDC—have insisted that any suggestion of a link between childhood vaccines and autism is an unspeakable heresy. Countless moms and dads say it does. And ever since a groundbreaking study by Dr. Andy Wakefield identified a clear link, the amount of evidence suggesting a problem has continued to grow.

Yet, every time independent researchers or whistleblowers push for transparency, the same pattern is seen: stonewalling, manipulated data, and investigations that seem designed to reassure the public rather than uncover the truth. Until now.

The CDC has published a page on their official website stating that the connection between autism and vaccines cannot be ruled out. A thorough investigation is being conducted on the causes of autism, too, the CDC says on its website even as the feds now officially admit that the COVID injections were provably responsible for killing children.

“We are now going to uncover the truth,” Dr. Wakefield, co-creator of the explosive documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, told host Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.

Now is the time for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take the gloves off and get to the bottom of the absurd childhood vaccination schedule for good.

Watch:

