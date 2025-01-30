By Alex Newman

An official “mental health” app backed by the state of California is targeting vulnerable children with controversial propaganda involving the occult, the New Age, homosexuality, transgenderism, fornication, and more. The attack on biblical principles and precepts is clear. But critics are sounding the alarm.

Under the guise of helping California teens with self-esteem and emotions, the new program, known as “Soluna,” features blatantly pagan and occult themes. From magicians and Tarot cards to channeling “that high priestess” and touting lesbian characters, the controversial topics are ubiquitous.

One lesson is called “Tarot and Tidings: a holiday spread to protect your peace.” “This season, the cards are stacked in your favor,” reads the text. “This holiday tarot spread holds the secret to boundary-setting magic — meaning less chaos and more clarity.” The Bible refers to such practices as an “abomination.”

