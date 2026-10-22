The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
5d

Excellent Article. "With Burning Man’s “10 Principles,” there is a near-total inversion of the concepts of freedom." It's clear burning man is centered around ritual sacrifice & satanic principles - it's not even hidden...just not really recognized entirely by the general public. I know many people who are regular attendees, and when mentioning that the whole thing is a satanic ritual they invariably shift the conversation to aspects of fun, service, absence of traditional forms of money, and sense of community. It occurred to me long ago that burning man attracts many people who simply seek a respite - preying on near total lack of community, the fatigue of commercialism & extractive nature of capitalism, and toll the soul sucking corporate wage slavery which is rampant in America. I have observed that your average working man or woman who is a "Burner" has little in common with the rich / silicon valley attendees who are part of the new world order crowd. As usual the satanists are setting the tone, influencing and mind manipulating the majority of people who are there for a taste of freedom, good time & a chance to express themselves in a way that American culture doesn't often afford in every day wage slavery. Of course some are there for the unbridled debauchery, no doubt.

Reply
Share
Sheena Hennig's avatar
Sheena Hennig
4d

Thank you 🙏 ❤️🙏💓

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture