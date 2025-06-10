By Alex Newman

Government-school graduates must resist the Trump administration’s policies and the supposed institutional racism of the United States by overthrowing “the system,” argued Santa Ana Unified School District President Hector Bustos in his 2025 graduation address. Critics, including fellow members of the SAUSD board, expressed shock.

The 24-year-old radical, who works for an extremist group funded by billionaire leftist George Soros and the globalist Rockefeller dynasty, issued a thinly veiled call to revolution. In clear terms, he urged the young graduates to bring down the American constitutional form of government in favor of hyper-racialized socialism.

It’s just the tip of the iceberg as indoctrinated young people join the professionally orchestrated, communist-led riots and protests growing nationwide.

