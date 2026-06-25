The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

Tyrannical governments are everywhere you find them. People thinking for themselves is a threat to their putrid existence.

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
9h

Parents are often criticized for failure to take responsibility for their children. Homeschool parents are criticized, and sometimes prosecuted, for taking too much responsibility…. Parents are darned if they do and darned if they don’t.

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