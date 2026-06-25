The stakes for home educators just got much higher. In a ruling that exposes the ideological intolerance now driving education policy in much of the world, a Brazilian court just sentenced a loving mother and father to 50 days in prison for home education.

Their crime? Homeschooling and declining to teach the far-left Brazilian regime’s curriculum on “gender and sex education” along with “tolerance and diversity.” Yes, really. But critics are speaking out as the horror makes headlines around the world and especially across the United States.

In 2020, Audato and Ieda Denardi of São Paulo began educating their daughters, Alice, 15, and Lorena, 11, at home. The reason was simple: the failures of pandemic-era remote government schooling became painfully obvious amid Covid. Millions of Americans had the same experience.

Like tens of thousands of other Brazilian families, the Denardis sought to provide a rigorous, values-based education free from the ideological pressures now ubiquitous in state institutions. Instead of praise or even tolerance, they received a criminal conviction for so-called “intellectual neglect.”

Global War on Homeschooling

The horrifying persecution in Brazil comes amid a global campaign by the United Nations to eliminate independent, parent-led education. In a report released last year, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared that government must take charge under supposed international “human rights” law.

As this writer has been warning in articles, shows, and speeches nationwide for years, a powerful global network of totalitarians is waging a quiet war against home education and parental rights. The goal is to enforce government-approved ideas and worldviews on every child around the globe.

From German police kidnapping homeschool children and threatening parents under a Nazi-era ban to Swedish and French authorities now targeting home education, Europe is quickly sliding into tyranny. Latin America and Asia are also seeing growing interest in homeschooling, and major efforts to suppress it.

The United States has more protections than many other nations. But the war has even reared its head here. Just this year, Connecticut lawmakers passed a law forcing parents to obtain approval from “child welfare” authorities before homeschooling. Multiple states are moving in that direction.

Specifics in Brazil

In Brazil, the lower court in April 2026 handed down the sentence despite a prosecutor’s recommendation for acquittal. Indeed, an independent educational psychologist consulted by the court found no neglect whatsoever. But facts apparently do not matter when indoctrination of children is at stake.

The girls themselves described a structured daily routine. They study multiple languages, play piano at a high level, and read dozens of books each year — far exceeding typical public-school benchmarks. Their mother holds degrees in pedagogy and mathematics.

Thousands of pages of documentation demonstrated above-average academic progress. As mountains of research compiled over decades now show clearly, homeschooled students on average do much better across every metric than those in government schools. None of that mattered to the judge.

What did matter was that the family’s curriculum omitted state-mandated lessons on gender ideology. It also failed to affirm certain popular music genres whose lyrics the 15-year-old daughter found morally objectionable.

Incredibly, the court interpreted these facts as evidence of “cultural isolation” and “using their daughters as pawns in an ideological struggle.” In the judge’s view, true education requires submission to the state’s preferred social doctrines. Anything less constitutes “neglect” worthy of jail time.

Parental Rights at Stake

Ieda Denardi captured the outrage felt by parents everywhere who still believe they — not bureaucrats — hold primary responsibility for their children. “As a mother, I cannot conceive a more dictatorial state than the one that wants me in jail because I chose to exercise my right to direct the education and upbringing of my daughters,” she said.

The family is appealing the ruling, hopeful that higher courts will recognize the obvious injustice. The powerful Alliance Defending Freedom International, a Christian legal group, is assisting the appeal before the 7th criminal chamber of the Tribunal of Justice of the State of São Paulo. The sentence remains suspended during the appeal process.

ADF Latin America counsel Julio Pohl minced no words. “A parent has been sentenced to prison not for failing to educate her children, but for educating them according to her own values,” Pohl said. “This is a grotesque abuse of the criminal law, and we will not let it stand.”

This is reportedly the first criminal conviction in Brazil specifically for homeschooling. But the legal environment has long been uncertain. In 2019 the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court ruled that homeschooling does not violate the Constitution. However, it called on lawmakers to create a regulatory framework.

Draconian legislation that would have at least provided some basic protection for government-regulated homeschooling passed the lower house in 2022. However, it stalled in the Senate. It is not clear if or when the Brazilian Congress may act.

Into that vacuum created by a lack of law stepped activist judges. At least some are now treating non-enrollment in government school as an “administrative offense.” That offense can apparently escalate into criminal “neglect” when parents also refuse to impose the far-left regime’s sexual and social ideologies.

Big Picture Brazil

Estimates suggest roughly 75,000 Brazilian families now homeschool. Many of them, like the Denardis, turned to home education during the pandemic after witnessing the academic and moral shortcomings of the government “education” system.

Of course, they have no desire to isolate their children. Rather, the parents simply insist on the ancient and natural right of parents to form their offspring according to conscience and faith rather than the latest fashions emanating from governments’ ministries of education and the progressive ideologues who control most of them.

While extreme, the Denardi case is not an outlier. In Santa Catarina state, Christian mother Regiane Cichelero was fined approximately $20,000 and faced threats to her custody rights for homeschooling her 12-year-old son after schools reopened following COVID closures. She, too, sought to pass on the Christian values she believes are undermined in many public classrooms. Alliance Defending Freedom International is also supporting her appeal to Brazil’s highest court.

These prosecutions reveal a consistent pattern: when parents exercise their God-given authority to direct education according to their own convictions — especially when those convictions clash with the sexual revolution’s demands on children — the state responds with brutality and coercion.

The pretext is always “the best interests of the child,” in line with various UN agreements over the decades purporting to make governments the arbiters of “best interests.” But the evidence of harm from home education is nonexistent. The evidence of ideological enforcement by rogue governments, however, is overwhelming.

UN “Human Rights” Enforcement

In April of this year, this writer warned Latin Americans in a keynote Spanish-language speech at the annual Educa Por Diseno homeschooling conference that these sorts of abuses would be coming. Without immediate action by parents and citizens, it will get worse before it gets better.

This Brazilian persecution fits squarely into a broader international campaign. For years, The Newman Report has documented how global institutions and aligned national governments have worked to centralize control over education and to marginalize or criminalize alternatives.

The goal is not “quality” education, contrary to the claims of global bureaucrats. Instead, it is clear from reading the UN’s own documents that the real issue is families seeking to transmit traditional moral values and religious faith that are being undermined by government schools.

The same forces that pushed Sweden to effectively ban homeschooling, that have harassed German families for daring to teach their own children, and that promote expansive interpretations of “human rights” to justify state oversight now find willing partners in Brazilian courts.

In 2025, UNESCO released its report “Homeschooling through a Human Rights Lens.” The controversial report, overseen by a North Korean communist who now serves as education policy chief at UNESCO, argues that at the very least, home education requires state registration, evaluation, and alignment with “societal needs.”

The underlying premise is that ultimate educational authority rests with government, not parents. Along with that, any deviation from officially sanctioned values on gender, diversity, and sexuality must be corrected or penalized. The Denardi and Cichelero cases demonstrate in real time what that looks like.

The Message

The message sent to Brazilian parents — and increasingly to parents in other nations watching similar trends — is unmistakable: You may homeschool only if you agree to teach the state’s preferred doctrines on sexuality and identity.

Refuse, and you risk fines, loss of custody, or even prison time. This is not education policy, of course. It is the weaponization of the “criminal justice” system to enforce ideological conformity, break the independence of the family, and shape the hearts and minds of the next generation for tyrannical purposes.

The Denardis and families like them are not radicals. They are ordinary parents who noticed that public schools were failing their children academically and morally, and who took the responsible step of educating their children at home.

By all accounts, their daughters are thriving by every objective measure. The only “neglect” is the state’s refusal to respect the natural, God-given rights of parents and the consciences of citizens who decline to participate in the sexual and social re-engineering of their own children.

The Takeaway:

As the appeal moves forward, the world will see whether Brazil’s higher courts will correct this grotesque abuse or ratify the transformation of parental rights into a revocable privilege granted only to those who submit to the reigning orthodoxy. With Brazil serving as the regional superpower, the case has implications for all of Latin America.

Every freedom-loving person should pray the Denardis prevail. And they should recognize that the same ideological machinery targeting them is already at work in many other countries, including the United States. The battle for the family and for the right to raise children according to truth rather than political fashion is global, and it is intensifying.

Privacy-focused tech you can trust. Ghost Phones, Tablets & Laptops — plus training, migration support & live help every step of the way. Ditch Big Tech for good. Visit MARK37.COM/LIBERTY

🎥 Videos

Moving Toward the Mark: Understanding the New World Order

Compass International

June 23, 2026

Dr. Malone: How to Resist War on Health, Real Food

Behind The Deep state

June 22, 2026

The New World Taking Shape: Trump, Iran, AI, and the Federal Reserve

The Sentinel Report

June 22, 2026

Exposing the Programming in Public Schools | Eric Hovind & Alex Newman

Creation Today

June 17, 2026

Why is Pope Leo Celebrating Commies & Revolutionaries? Hichborn Explains

Conversations That Matter

June 17, 2026

Planned Collapse: They’re Building Bunkers NOW | Alex Newman

Liberty & Finance

June 17, 2026

Inside the Global Education Agenda with Alex Newman

Family Matters Podcast

June 17, 2026

🖊️ Articles

“Students Pressured Into Homosexual Kissing by Teacher” - By Alex Newman

“The Vanishing Conservative Supreme Court” - By John and Andy Schlafly

“Starmer Resigns: What Happens When You Consistently Betray Your Nation” - By Mike Robertson

“Why Free Market Education Rather Than a Welfare-based School System?” - By Max Lyons

🧐 In Case You Missed It