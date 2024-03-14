By Alex Newman

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva and his allies in the judicial branch have turned Brazil into a “dictatorship” that is persecuting dissidents, political leaders, and journalists while violating basic human rights, a coalition of Brazilian lawmakers and journalists said in Washington on March 12.

U.S. lawmakers expressed grave concerns about the developments as well, with Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) vowing to introduce legislation to address the issues raised by the Brazilian delegation.

U.S. Rep. Smith, chairman of the Subcommittee on Global Human Rights of the Foreign Affairs Committee, pointed to “very large scale” violations of human rights by Brazilian authorities.

“Documented or credibly reported rights violations in Brazil include the political abuse of legal procedures to persecute political opposition, including jailing opposition figures on spurious charges,” Mr. Smith warned.

Other abuses include violations of freedom of speech and media freedom, “including persecution of journalists, the silencing of opposition media, the banning of individuals from social media, and thinly veiled censorship laws claiming to fight so-called ‘disinformation,’” he added.

He also pointed to “many violations of the rule of law and judicial malfeasance” that continue to worsen.

The Brazilian lawmakers came to the United States this week to sound the alarm about what they say is a major threat not just to the people of Brazil, but to the entire Western Hemisphere and even the United States.

