There are powerful forces from Atlanta and DC to Paris and beyond working to declare Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp a so-called “UNESCO World Heritage” site, but journalist and United Nations expert Alex Newman offered a clear warning last week about this rogue international organization and its dangerous agenda.

Among other concerns, the UN claims these sites belong to “all of humanity” as the organization works actively to influence policy in and around the site.

In this explosive talk to concerned local officials, state lawmakers, and some 200 citizens from across the region, Newman exposes the diabolical agenda of the UN "education" agency that runs this program. He also warns everyone about the dangers of having its boot print in conservative Georgia.

Bohemian Grove: America’s Occult Establishment

By Brandon Semrow

Saturday, July 13, 2024, is a day that will not be forgotten any time soon! It will be remembered as the day that Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. People will always remember where they were when they learned that Trump survived the assassination attempt with a wound to his right ear. While the entire world was caught up in the hysteria of what happened, there was another major event going on behind the scenes at the Bohemian Club just north of San Francisco. Throughout the years, the Bohemian Club has been the subject of much controversy, leaving the American public wondering what has been going on in secret for so long.

The Bohemian Society was started by stage actor Harry Edwards after the Civil War, in 1878, located at 20601 Bohemian Ave, Monte Rio, California. As its website states, “The Bohemian Club is a private association whose members shall consist of gentlemen who are connected professionally with Literature, Art, Music, or the Drama and also those gentlemen who, by reason of their demonstrated love or appreciation of these objects, their temperament, intellect, and their commitment to participate in Club activities, make them worthy companions in artistic fellowship.” The website states that “TV stars such as Art Linkletter, Merv Griffin, singers Bing Crosby and Phil Harris have starred in past shows as well as other notable stars.” It is also notable that prominent politicians including former speakers of the house Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy, as well as former secretary of state Colin Powell were recently in attendance. Its history is filled with controversy, making people wonder what is going on when 2,500 of the most prominent men get together in secret.

