The establishment is peddling hysteria surrounding bird flu just in time for the World Health Organization power grab and the 2024 election, warned The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. As Newman explains, key “public health” figures have been threatening a deadly bird flu pandemic for years. Now, with talk of weaponized bird flu jumping to different species, humanity should be on alert for the next big push by the establishment to weaponize public health against liberty and sovereignty.

Illinois to Mandate “Climate” Brainwashing at School

With the United Nations and other powerful international players demanding more, government schools across Illinois will soon be required to indoctrinate every student with man-made “climate change” propaganda. But despite a brouhaha about the scheme, children across the state are already being bombarded with global-warming hysteria.

The new mandate is included in legislation that has already cleared virtually every hurdle on the route to becoming law. If signed, schools would be required to teach children that human activities are causing global warming, along with supposed “solutions” to this alleged crisis.

